Letters: Readers discuss KCI immigration protest, capitalism and the Constitution

Protest unity
I was among a group of demonstrators at KCI Airport Sunday afternoon appalled by the presidential decree blocking refugees and residents from entering or re-entering our country, despite documents certifying their right to access. I believe we were all amazed by our chief executive’s lack of foresight and his apparent willingness to sacrifice our nation’s most hallowed values (and its security) with this action, but we were cheered by all the support from arriving passengers.
While the day was beautiful, there were a few signs bearing derogatory comments, and one outright obscenity. Most troubling was the young trio who dragged a filthy American flag across the ground and stepped on it.
Perhaps they were just looking for clicks. Or perhaps they were planted by a group hostile to the idea of universal human rights.
Regardless, we must bear in mind that there are many fine Americans who voted for the current resident of the White House, not out of bigotry but out of hope for a better tomorrow, and they may stand with us if we do not drive them away.
Many thanks to Director of Aviation Pat Klein and Bob Johnson, airport operations aviation manager, for their great support.
Rich Leppert
Kansas City
New democracy
When the Constitution was written, a paper by an obscure Scottish philosopher named Adam Smith about something called capitalism was barely a decade old.
There were no corporations. There were no stockholders or holding companies. Most Americans didn’t understand the concept of profits.
We broke away from the tyranny of a monarchy in England to chart a new course based upon democracy and freedom and to establish a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
The election of President Donald Trump has brought us full circle. We live in a country where the corporation rules our lives. Titans can buy public office.
Even our right to vote has been co-opted. The person with the biggest megaphone can influence and sway elections, as can foreign governments.
A little-known paper about something called capitalism has become dominant over a Constitution penned by the forefathers about the equality of man and human rights.
We are not ruled as much by our democracy as we are by an economic system proposed by that Scottish philosopher 240 years ago.
John Chapman
Gladstone
Another way
Like most Americans, I feel that the federal government is out of control, even with a new president. Out of control spending, overreaching courts and political power elites have been stealing our personal liberty for years.
The only solution is for the states to collectively use the power in Article 5, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution to limit the feds. The founders knew that the federal government might one day become drunk with power, and they gave the states — “We the People” — a back door around the feds.
The Convention of States project is a solution to propose targeted amendments to the Constitution to limit fiscal irresponsibility, limit the power and scope of the feds, and add term limits to federal officials.
Currently eight states have passed the call for a Meeting of the States, which takes 34 states to call a convention and 38 states to pass the proposed amendments just as if Congress proposed them — which we know they will never do.
I urge you learn more at conventionofstates.com, and tell your Kansas and Missouri state legislators to join me and support this project.
Tony Gillette
Shawnee
Not in my name
I am a father of a baby boy who looked at me this morning and smiled with such pure delight that it brought tears to my eyes. My beloved son, brand new to this world, is thrilled to be here. My partner and I are overjoyed.
Then I read that President Donald Trump plans to build the wall and I wondered where that joy has gone. What happened to the excitement in our great American experiment? How has the happiness, the pride and hope in America and all our country can be, how has that been replaced with fear, suspicion and cynicism? It seems our fears have become more powerful than our dreams. Instead of a country confident and generous with our promise, we have become a jealous one.
I still believe in that America. I must stand up. None of what Trump has declared this week can be in my name.
Not in my name. None of this — the wall, the closed door to refugees and immigrants desperate for peace — none of this in my name. Not tearing apart communities, reducing women’s rights to make informed decisions about their bodies, not the division and conspiracies. Not in my name.
Tim Stauffer
Roeland Park
