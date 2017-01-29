Letters: Readers discuss Obama’s standards, vaccines and Yordano Ventura

High standards
We had eight years of the Barack Obama-Joe Biden executive team without personal scandal. Both of these men conducted themselves to the highest standards while in office.
Disagree politically, but these men and their families truly displayed grace and class during those eight years.
Paul Comerford
Blue Springs
Immigration block
I am a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. As such, I have fought for what we stand for as a nation and to protect others from the scourge of terrorism, regardless of nationality.
I am vehemently opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration order. (Jan. 27, 1A, “Trump orders tighter refugee policy”) It goes against not only one of our great nation’s founding principles, but also our history of standing up to terrorists and terrorism.
The definition of terrorism, whether international or domestic, is activities that involve violent acts or acts dangerous to human life and are intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or to affect the conduct of a government.
This executive order is kowtowing to the terrorists by influencing our immigration policy and affecting the conduct of our government. We are providing fuel to their fire and giving them exactly what they want. This is not representative of our great nation. We are strong. We are proud.
Borrowing the words of Trump’s statement issued on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day: “Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world.”
Scott Wells
Leavenworth
Presidential sales
I have to hand it to him: Our new president is the consummate infomercial salesman in the same mold as those on TV who promise results like, “Lose weight with no diet or exercise,” even though in our hearts we know it can’t possibly be true.
I can’t help but reflect on how we have allowed ourselves to be deceived. How do multiple bankruptcies indicate business sense? How does stiffing contractors and making products overseas champion the working middle class? How have incoherent ramblings in debates, press conferences and tweets been construed as eloquence?
How have bluster and bullying been equated with strength? How can his statements about grabbing women by their genitals be dismissed as merely “locker room talk”? How can calling groups of people “rapists and murderers” and banning others be seen as the first steps in solving problems and unifying the country?
My comfort is that history has shown the pendulum will swing back. I only hope the damage done won’t be too great when that happens.
Colleen W. Knight
Leawood
Goodbye Ventura
Sept. 30, 2016. Yordano Ventura gives us one last memory of his guile, guts and great stuff.
Quickly second and third, sixth inning, nobody out. Fifteen pitches left to show us what you’ve got, kid.
Lonnie Chisenhall watches a painted strike at 97 but it’s soon 3-1. Strike 2 is followed by a harmlessly fouled hanger. Let’s throw fire? Tailing change, frozen batter. More pitcher now than thrower. Guile.
Free swinging Rajai Davis waves at two buried curveballs. At 2-2, Ace musters up a 98 mph fastball on pitch 99. Guts.
It’s now 8:46 p.m. Just over a minute left in Yordano’s career. Ace’s penultimate pitch is a hammer in the dirt. Tyler Naquin misses by a foot.
One pitch left. Fate knows the bigger picture and grants us one last memory.
A 59-foot curve. Naquin swings but hits it anyway. Off the bounce. Stuff!
Ventura fields a harmless roller. No punk reaction today. Yordano the kid, now Yordano the man. He scampers like a mouse and underhands to Hos.
Some fiery words in Spanish — a sign of the cross — one last point and gaze toward heaven.
Philip J. Rauen IV
Leawood
Who pays?
President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico with Mexican money. He now plans to ask Congress to appropriate taxpayer money to build the wall, and House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he plans to pursue passage of such a bill, even though he has no idea of how or in what form Mexico would repay us.
A majority of our citizens rejected the idea of the wall, even paid for by Mexico, when they voted against the president in November. Those who voted for Trump voted for a wall paid for by Mexico.
Therefore, every citizen should contact their senators and representative urging them not to appropriate any money for wall construction or authorize any construction until the Mexican money has been received.
Tom Brown
Raytown
