Letter: Readers discuss the kindness of strangers, Betsy DeVos, corporate taxes and Clay Chastain

Day of kindness
I went to the Chiefs game on Jan. 15. Two women and a man approached me and asked me if I would like to join them to go down onto the field before the game. They told me they had a few extra passes and that I could also invite my husband. They gave me a pregame show pass to watch players warm up and take selfies and pictures of players.
I had a unbelievably great time being down on that field. It sent chills up my spine. I’m sorry I did not get the names of the people who gave me the passes. I hope you recognize me by this letter.
Thank you, thank you, thank you! I will never forget your kindness and that day.
Debra Williams
Grandview
Yes to DeVos
Betsy DeVos has dedicated three decades of her life to improving our nation’s education system, empowering parents and giving students trapped in underperforming schools an opportunity for a brighter future. It is disappointing that Sen. Claire McCaskill said she would oppose her confirmation as secretary of education.
I admire DeVos because of her belief that access to a quality education is a fundamental American right, rather than a special privilege to be reserved only for the wealthy and the lucky.
She believes public education works very well for most families, but at the same time, she is willing to recognize that in thousands of neighborhoods around the country, public education is a systemic and generational failure.
Nationally, it is estimated that more than 1 million children are on waiting lists to attend public charter schools. That is 1 million students and parents who are desperate for better educational outcomes but are currently trapped.
This is unacceptable, and I believe that DeVos is exactly the right person to facilitate the change we need to fix it. I hope that McCaskill changes her mind and votes to confirm.
Sally Miller
Kansas City
Missouri tax bill
Recently, Sen. Will Kraus introduced Missouri Senate Bill 17, which calls for the elimination of state corporate taxes. These types of bills are introduced in order to attract corporations. However, Missouri has the fifth lowest corporate tax rate. This bill would have the immediate impact of reducing state revenues by approximately $500 million each year.
Corporations locate for two specific reasons: a properly educated labor force and infrastructure. Therefore, the state needs to have the skilled labor, requiring effective education systems. Additionally, the state must have maintained roads, railroads, airports and bridges, as well as electrical, water and waste disposal.
Gov. Eric Greitens already cut budgets, and the bill will drastically reduce state revenue. This places the governor and the state legislature in a position of having to cut spending, as our state constitution requires the passage of a balanced budget.
Will the cuts come from education and infrastructure? Over 25 percent of our bridges are labeled as structurally deficient. Missouri spends over $1,000 less per pupil on education than the national average.
As an economics instructor, this leads me to wonder what exactly the goal is for the state with Senate Bill 17.
Valorie Carmer
Blue Springs
The heat is on
On Jan. 19, when the high temperature was in the 40s, most folks probably took lightly the article on the front page of the paper that day with the headline, “Earth hits another record high temperature.”
Seemed OK to me when I got the paper that morning. And that unfortunately is the way global warming impacts most people — kind of like slow cooking the frog.
And every day, the mile-long coal trains come rumbling through Parkville, their contents set to burn and create greenhouse carbon dioxide gas. Ask any chemist to verify this wild statement.
What’s the alternative? As much as possible, wind, solar, wave and nuclear.
So, fellow frogs, before we are parboiled, please do what you can to move us away from fossil fuels.
Fred White
Gladstone
Chastain headache
It appears Clay Chastain has filed more frivolous lawsuits against Kansas City and two individuals he blames for failure of a 2011 plan. (Jan. 25, 7A, “Chastain sues over light rail”) And once more, he’s ready to promote another pipe dream.
I have two questions: How much taxpayer money has been spent fighting this gadfly’s relentless proposals? And what motivates him to keep trying against such odds?
Maybe there’s a third question: Why do people keep signing his ridiculous petitions?
Carol Rothwell
Lee’s Summit
Real fraud?
I agree with President Donald Trump when he says that there was massive voter fraud in the last election.
There is no way Americans elected The Donald to be president without lots of cheating going on.
Pam Bennett
Lenexa
