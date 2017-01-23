Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s temperament, Labor Secretary pick and the KC Chiefs

Trump, codes
One of the news stories Thursday, 24 hours before Donald Trump’s inauguration, was that he was given the briefing on the nation’s nuclear codes, including instructions on how he would launch attacks. The codes are not transmitted directly to our missile sites and submarines but are used to verify the president’s identity when he gives the launch order. Once a launch is ordered, it can’t be changed.
Last October, former U.S. nuclear launch officers warned against his election, citing Trump’s well-documented character and leadership flaws. Kathleen Parker wrote in her Dec. 28 column “Trump’s reckless, unpresidential nuclear insanity” (9A): “These are also not simple partisan fears. Many Republicans I know are ‘slightly terrified.’ ”
Shortly after Trump’s election victory, a cousin of mine sent a text and asked whether I agreed that “Trump should be better for the military than Obama.” I responded that “I have little to no confidence in his ability to be a steady and effective commander-in-chief.”
I ended my text: “I will consider his presidency to be successful if he doesn’t start a nuclear war.” Trump’s cavalier tweets about nuclear matters during the transition only reinforce my comments.
Retired Col. Myron J.
Griswold
Leavenworth
Nothing new here
News agencies have been fair to Donald Trump. The president is a public figure who inevitably will be the subject of news, including opinions and criticisms. He commands a large spotlight, not because of his vulgar persona but because of his ascension in our society.
The fact that The Star’s Jan. 22 editorial suggests that it needs “to give the president a chance in order to encourage his better instincts” is laughable and disconcerting. (14A, “Giving Trump a chance”)
The president is not a child one needs to encourage to change his behavior. This grown man is now the leader of the free world.
What does it mean to “encourage his better instincts”? If our president needs encouragement to grow at the age of 70, then your approach belies the problem.
I encourage us to consider the last 30 years of the president’s public life, from his many TV appearances to his campaign. From the “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” to Playboy, to “Access Hollywood,” to “The Apprentice,” to Miss Universe pageants, to presidential campaigning — it has been a demonstration of an individual obsessed with image.
Trump is a popularity contest-craving, “alternative fact”-providing bully who does not need The Kansas City Star to encourage his better instincts. Egomaniacal selfishness is inherent to the possessed.
Matthew T.
Merryman
Kansas City
Go Chiefs
Hey, Kansas City Chiefs: Winning the division and going to the playoffs is a very big deal. Not many teams can say that.
Thanks for another exciting season. I’m forever a fan.
Lorraine Bennetts
Kansas City
Own interests
I am not a sociologist, but I do have a background in social psychology and communications theory that tells me George Yancey is way off base. (Jan. 18, 9A, “ ‘Voting against own interests’ is hurtful condescension”)
To suggest that certain groups of people can and do vote against their own interest is not condescension. It’s historical reality. If it were not the case, then history would be void of dictators, charlatans and demagogues.
To point out that voters can be conned is not news, nor derogatory. Mr. Trump used the most overtly racist campaign since George Wallace in 1968 and 1972.
To suggest that large numbers could be duped by such rhetoric is not a put-down. It is, however, to suggest that people often make decisions out of fear if not malice. Not to call this into the light merely suppresses our hopes of enlightened voters.
There is an old fable that said that P.T. Barnum once got people to pay to see the egress. The majority of Trump voters are not evil, but most have already bought their tickets to see the exit.
Richard J. Gier
Lenexa
No to Puzder
Outgoing Labor Secretary Thomas Perez has been a true defender of working people. He beefed up staffing to enforce laws against wage theft and was a harsh critic of CEOs who get rich by cheating their employees.
Just such a predator is President Donald Trump’s replacement for Perez, Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. fast food restaurants. CKE has shockingly high rates of sexual harassment, and the Labor Department, which Puzder may soon head, found the company guilty of stealing employee wages in 60 percent of their investigations.
CKE also forces workers who are sick to come in and serve food.
Puzder opposed the new overtime regulations, paid sick days and raising the minimum wage, yet as Secretary of Labor he’d be in charge of enforcing minimum wage, overtime, child labor, family leave, and health and safety laws. And Trump wants this fox to guard us from greedy CEOs like him?
Trump made a lot of promises about jobs and cleaning the swamp. Is Puzder what he meant?
Tell Congress to reject Puzder. We need a labor secretary who will ensure fairness for our hard-working people not prey on them.
Judy Ancel
Worker Education &
Labor Studies
University of Missouri-
Kansas City
Medicare future
All you seniors who voted for Donald Trump need to carefully read all the latest AARP Bulletin articles concerning Medicare.
It appears there are three very influential Republicans who have vowed to change Medicare as it is today: Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Trump’s pick for head of the department of Health and Human Services, Tom Price.
Considering the power they will soon wield in both houses of Congress, it is scary reading for Medicare recipients.
Ann Breda
Lee’s Summit
