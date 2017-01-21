Letters: Readers discuss Israel, journalism’s role and the Affordable Care Act

Support Israel
There is an alternative perspective on the Jan. 16 letter headlined, “Support Israel.”
All humans are made in the image of God. The prophets of ancient Israel consistently spoke up for the oppressed. “Love your neighbor as yourself” is a teaching of the Torah (Leviticus 19:18), which Jesus expands in the Good Samaritan story.
Christian and Muslim Palestinians are neighbors of Jewish, Muslim and Christian Israelis. The current Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands began 50 years ago this year. It is unjust and oppressive, and is thus a betrayal of Jewish values. Palestinians are harassed by Jewish Israelis occupying illegal settlements. Their land is stolen, their legitimate farming activities disrupted. Israeli checkpoints violate the dignity of Palestinians. Palestinians get very little water for their homes or for irrigation but Israelis have free-flowing faucets.
It is a just peace for all, a two-state solution with security for all, that would honor the values of the Jewish prophetic tradition to which we all owe so much in America.
To insist on equal dignity and justice for Palestinians is not anti-Jewish. It has the passionate approval of the divine.
Andrew Bolton
Independence
Don’t we have enough division already, without throwing another log on the fire?
You can choose to support Israel if you wish, and even to believe that the words are written by your God.
But we are Americans, not Israelis, and I, for one, would consider the governance by the incoming administration to be uniting and a huge constitutional victory.
There is no need for bibles, Korans, or any other religious texts to interfere with the business of government.
Jessica Deamer
Ottawa, Kan.
Judge cartoon
I am very saddened by Lee Judge’s Jan. 18 political cartoon, which to me says that Judge thinks the GOP negatively evaluates President Barack Obama because of his skin color.
Liberals, can you please try to understand that most of us didn’t care for Obama’s policies because he was a liberal Democrat not because of his race? I cannot understand how opinions like Judge’s do anything to heal our divided country.
It appears to me that the intent of our liberal friends is to continue to divide our country until we have no country at all. I am still waiting for a more balanced approach to the editorial pages.
Laurie Barnes
Prairie Village
Journalism’s role
We have just gone through a year where every utterance by Donald Trump was treated as headline news, the lead-in to every newscast, headlines above the fold in every newspaper.
Trump didn’t spend a dime on advertising. It was given to him.
The American public has been cynically manipulated in the pursuit of profits. Yeah, it was all fun and games for TV, networks, cable news, and local news — and very profitable.
The presidential election was turned into reality TV, with Trump as the conqueror and Hilary Clinton as the evil witch of the west. A lot of people are going to suffer as a result, mainly the poor and powerless.
Guest columnist Tom Ferrick Jr. (Jan. 18, 8A, “Buzzfeed didn't serve the public, and journalism suffers for it”) should be studying this in his journalism class, instead of carping about Buzzfeed.
Thomas J. Hogan
Kansas City
A-ha moment
Our congressional leaders have always taken good care of themselves. But the Affordable Care Act requires that members of Congress and their official staff obtain coverage by health plans created under the Affordable Care Act or coverage offered via a state Affordable Insurance Exchange.
I just realized that if Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act, they would be able to return to the very generous Federal Employee Health Benefits Plan that covers millions of federal employees. Sadly, the 20 million Americans now covered under the ACA won’t have that choice.
Linda Mary Neal
Prairie Village
Wishful headlines
We would be better informed if our headlines read “2016: In one year USA drops 26,171 bombs on seven countries,” “Israel demolishes thousands of Palestinian homes,” and “Gallons of toxic oil waste destroy our water.”
Elizabeth Smith
Kansas City
