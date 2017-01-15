Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s border wall, Israel and Kansas school spending

Money, mouth
Real estate mogul Donald Trump is not yet president, but he is already working the classic business scam of bait and switch on us taxpayers.
He promised during the campaign that Mexico would pay for a 2,000-mile wall along our common border. Now that he is about to be inaugurated, he says he’ll get it started with taxpayer funds but Mexico will eventually end up paying all the cost.
It’s the same thing with Obamacare. Originally, it was “repeal and replace,” but now it is repeal immediately and we’ll tell you about the replacement in 2018. This illustrates another key business skill: getting your customer to buy a pig in a poke.
If Mr. Trump is so confident about Mexico, let him pony up the start-up costs for the wall. Or we can begin with taxpayer money, if he pledges a couple of his nicer hotels as collateral.
Steve Simon
Leawood
Salient detail
With respect to the recent intelligence report on the Russian hacking of the Democratic Party’s server, I believe the media are ignoring a very important revelation. The report indicates that the Republican Party server was similarly hacked. However, the Russians have chosen to not release that information to WikiLeaks.
I suspect this accounts for the unusual reaction from our president-elect and the entire Republican Party leadership. There has been no outrage over the hacking from Republican leaders, save for a few. It gives the appearance that they think they might be blackmailed by the Russians. They might be afraid to attack or investigate this issue fully for fear of the release of this information.
At the very least, they could say that the hacking had no influence on the outcome of the election but that we will not allow any outside country to try to influence our election process and begin extensive investigations into the issue. But this has been ignored by the Republican House and Senate leaders.
I think I now know why. It is a shame these leaders are able to be manipulated in this way.
Stephen Williamson
Kansas City
Support Israel
In December, our government thumbed its nose at Israel in regard to an important vote in the United Nations. What a foolish thing to do.
God has promised that those who bless the Jewish people will be blessed by God and those who curse (or stand against) the Jewish people will be cursed by God.
In the past eight to 10 years, we have seen a trend away from our longtime support for the Jewish people. Also, in the past year our country gave a large sum of money to an avowed enemy of Israel (Iran) that has said it will wipe Israel from the face of the earth.
God is faithful to his promises, and if we continue down this dangerous path, it will lead to the downfall of our country. We should all encourage our elected leaders to support Israel.
Leonard Stoll
Corder, Mo.
Average schools
Does Kansas spend enough on education for our K-12 students? The answer is probably yes, but it depends what goals we are trying to achieve.
We spend much more per student than some of our neighboring states, but much less than others.
For example, for 2014, according to the Census Bureau, Kansas spent $9,972 per student — more than Missouri’s $9,875, Colorado’s $8,985 and Oklahoma’s $7,829 but less than Iowa’s $10,668 and Nebraska’s $11,726.
We are below the national average of $11,009, but that includes states such as Massachusetts that pay more than $20,000 per student.
Overall, Kansas spending is about average. Thus, there is not a basis for the Kansas Supreme Court to decide that total spending on K-12 education is not sufficient.
On the other hand, our spending is only average. Is the goal of education in Kansas to be average?
Our current state school spending law is socialism at its best and worst, and will drive all schools to be average.
If we want above-average performance, then we should pay more to achieve those results. Give local districts the freedom to spend more to excel.
Steve McBride
Overland Park
