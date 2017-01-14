Letters: Readers discuss the Plaza, a new airport in Wyandotte County and high school sports

Beautiful Plaza
I have two suggestions:
▪ To make Kansas City even more famous around the world, leave the Country Club Plaza lights on during weekends year-round. This could be from sunset until midnight, as an experiment.
▪ Allow the west end of Brush Creek to be as full of water as it is through the rest of the Plaza; it would be a beautiful addition.
Diane Cunard
Kansas City
Fly WyCo
I have lived in Kansas City since 1988 and have watched the debate about the Kansas City International Airport. Coming from Nashville, Tenn., I found it just as interesting to watch that city build and remodel its airport. Nashville gets it.
I know that Kansas City has a lot on its plate, and it has made great strides. Our streetcar is an example of progress. Our airport is the exact opposite.
Now we obviously need someone to take up the crusade to build a new airport in Wyandotte County. I think we have waited long enough for Kansas City.
Wyandotte County is the perfect place. It has shown a hunger for progress, so why not add a new airport to the mix?
An airport would become the center of attention, rather than a lost city where it is now. It might even help solve the budget crisis in Kansas.
So, if someone passionate is reading this, how about directing your efforts to a new airport in Wyandotte County?
Let’s take the pressure off Kansas City officials. They have a lot on their plate, and the only civil thing to do is to build the airport in Kansas.
Mike Nicholas
Overland Park
Tea Party learning
I have heard that the Democrats are planning to use Tea Party tactics to protest the election of Donald Trump. I hope they do.
I was a resident of Naples, Fla., and an ardent Tea Party supporter. We lined the streets of Naples five or six deep on both sides for several blocks to denounce President Barack Obama’s programs.
We were deeply respectful. Our signs contained no vulgarities or obscenities. We proudly waved American flags. Some even waved Revolutionary War-era Don’t Tread on Me flags. A few wore Revolutionary War uniforms.
Several counterprotesters brought their own signs. We engaged them in civil, courteous conversation.
There was no violence, no blocking of streets, no swearing, no destruction of property. When the demonstration was over, we picked up all the trash so that the streets were cleaner than before we arrived.
I remind Democratic protesters that TV cameras will be recording everything. I encourage them to follow the Tea Party model.
But if they choose to use violence, obscenity and property destruction, the nation will be watching and will be reminded of why Trump was elected in the first place.
Lee Levin
Overland Park
New culture war
In September, a friend of mine and I started having coffee once a week. I knew he is a Libertarian, so I suggested not discussing politics.
All was OK until the “stalking debate” where Donald Trump threatened to throw Hillary Clinton in jail. Then I got a phone call from this “friend” starting in on me, complaining about political correctness. He also made anti-gay comments, knowing I am gay.
I guess not being politically correct involves free use of the C-word, the N-word, racial epithets and sexual slurs. So I told him to get lost, that he is blocked and that the guards at my condo won’t let him in per my instructions.
Some Trump people followed the leader and started publicly berating, sucker punching and everything else their virtual leader told them to do. Too bad this “friend” is now the enemy.
This is the new culture war: normal people vs. the Trumpies. Too bad.
Richard Adams
Kansas City
Distinguish details
Congratulations to Meryl Streep on her well-deserved lifetime achievement award, and for using television to call out Donald Trump about making offensive comments. (Jan. 10, 10A, “Trump weighs in on Streep’s Globes speech”)
However, Streep, like so many others, fell into the trap of letting her emotions distort the facts when it comes to immigration policy.
Streep pompously tried to attack Trump’s immigration policy by mentioning immigrants who have made major contributions to Hollywood. What she failed to mention, or purposefully omitted, is that her friends entered the U.S. legally. Trump told CNN and Bloomberg Politics in June 2016 that his plan would affect only illegal immigrants.
I find it ironic that Streep would call the police if someone illegally entered her home but doesn’t have the same perspective about those who enter her country illegally.
Stick to making movies, Ms. Streep.
Mike Weaver
Lansing
Protection needed
I recently read with great interest an article from Jan. 3 about fines against TransUnion and Equifax levied by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (KansasCity.com, “Agency orders TransUnion, Equifax to pay $23M for false ads”)
Many readers may not be aware that some in Congress seek to undermine this bureau, despite its successes as a consumer watchdog.
The CFPB holds financial institutions accountable and fights against a number of consumer abuses. For example, the CFPB has been a leader in curbing one of Missouri’s biggest scourges: the payday-loan traps that hurt the working poor most.
In the future, the CFPB will also be working for average Americans to keep their right to go to court instead of being forced to agree to private and secretive arbitrations.
Without an independent and strong CFPB, I believe we will see even more businesses and financial institutions force their customers to take disputes to individual private arbitration instead of to court as collective actions.
We need this bureau now more than ever. That’s why our representatives in Congress, especially Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill, must stand up for Missouri families by defending and protecting the work, mission and independent funding of this important consumer protection agency.
Terry L. Lawson Jr.
Kansas City
Report card
Exit review for President Barack Obama, based on promises you made while campaigning in 2008:
You failed to:
▪ End both the conflicts the United States was involved in at the time. You have been the commander in chief, and Congress has abrogated its constitutional mandate to declare war, so you had the authority and failed to use it. I trust you will return your undeserved Nobel Peace Prize.
▪ Close the military prison at Guantanamo.
▪ Prosecute those who advocated or performed torture in the name of the United States.
▪ Prosecute those responsible for the economic meltdown.
▪ Stop abuses such as the Patriot Act and instead expanded them to include things such as the power of the president to order the execution of Americans abroad if you determine (without trial) that they might be involved in terrorism.
So for reasons other than those parroted by people who listen only to right-wing propaganda, your job rating must be ranked “unsatisfactory,” unless you are planning a busy last week.
Your tenure apparently will be bracketed by two vastly underqualified individuals, but that does not excuse your poor performance on some important items.
Charles Wilson
Raymore
School sports rule
Recent actions and comments by Kansas State High School Activities Association officials indicate they will soon adopt a multiplier or modifier rule aimed at adjusting the enrollment levels of private schools in determining classifications for sports activities. (Jan. 12, 3B, “Kansas athletic board votes not to oppose modifier”)
Is this just a case of sour grapes and envy? It certainly seems so.
Joseph Saviano
Kansas City
Facts do exist
In the opinion column, “I don’t know what you think, and I don’t really care, either,” (Jan. 12, 6A) Jeremy Frimer, Linda Skitka and Matt Motyl did a good job describing a report from psychological researchers, which came to the obvious conclusion about the threat to our democracy from “ideologically monochromatic information sources.”
But the report should have concluded more. There is clear and present danger from valuing ideological beliefs above reality.
This is why voters who place their faith in observable scientific truths are dismayed by the results of the election.
When established facts such as climate change or President Barack Obama’s birth certificate are disputed by merchants of doubt at PR firms and faux news sources, media outlets have an obligation to investigate these disinformation campaigns, differentiate between belief and fact, and then report to the public.
I hope the new editorial board at The Star is up to the task.
Richard Voss
Overland Park
Chiefs will win
Thanks to the naive Pittsburgh Steelers fans for giving our Chiefs added motivation to avenge their loss at “tomato paste” field back on Oct. 2. (Jan. 12, 1B, “Staunch Steelers fans in Kansas City vow Pittsburgh will trounce Chiefs”)
Google “Andy Reid” and check his record when he has two weeks to prepare.
We Kansas City fans appreciate your passion for the game, but those of you who were born in the metro area and are rooting for the Steelers are nothing but fair-weather fans. Have a great off-season.
Greg Schoen
Overland Park
