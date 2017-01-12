Letters: Readers discuss Leawood church window, Cold War veterans

Cold War vets
From 1946 through 1991, the United States was involved in a Cold War with the former Soviet Union that was often anything but “cold.” The prevention of nuclear war was dirty, dangerous work that required sacrifices both mentally and physically.
American Cold War Veterans Inc. says it is estimated that 22 million U.S. military, intelligence and foreign-service personnel performed Cold War duties, with 400,000 exposed to toxins, of which 59 percent died due to exposure. A Department of Defense investigation reports 3,500-plus U.S. personnel died performing Cold War duties.
From standing nuclear alert — with the recognition that should the Soviets attack one would surely die — to forward-deploying nuclear forces, our veterans held the line against communist aggression.
It is time for Congress to recognize our nation’s Cold Warriors and support H.R. 2067, the Cold War Service Medal Act of 2015.
A medal is a small price for the nation to pay for 45 years of committed excellence. You can’t wear a certificate, but you can wear a medal to show your pride.
As a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, I strongly encourage Congress’ action on this legislation.
Mark R. Clark
Chief Master Sgt.,
USAF, Retired
Grain Valley
Unions work
I totally agree with a Jan. 5 letter about the benefits of unions. If you missed it, look it up.
What the writer didn’t mention was that we had to work to get a paycheck. No paid vacations, no holidays. No work, no pay — that simple. In the winter when it was too cold outside — no work. When there wasn’t work — unemployment check. No fun. But you hung on.
After 32 years in trade as a carpenter, I have a respectable retirement. But you have to work hard for it and pay your dues. But it is your choice. I’m glad I made the choice I did.
W.T. Riddle
Gladstone
Basic compassion
I’m getting tired of hearing excuses for President-elect Donald Trump and his bullying of people who disagree with him. Putting down political correctness has become the rally cry to allow Trump to intimidate and belittle anyone he feels threatened by.
When I was young, my parents didn’t allow me to use other people’s misfortunes to make me feel superior. I followed in my parents’ footsteps with my children, because it is the right and compassionate thing to do.
Being politically correct is being thoughtful about the people you interact with. What is wrong with that?
What has happened to those Christian values this country was founded on? It appears some people have those Christian values only when they suit their needs or wants.
Donna Sunderson
Olathe
Financial priorities
I read about the megachurch in Leawood spending $3.4 million on a huge window. (Dec. 25, 1E, “Let there be glass: Pane by pane, a stained-glass extravaganza takes shape in Leawood”)
The pastor wants people to see it and stop in and feel the presence of God. What a joke. I seriously doubt our Heavenly Father would be felt in such an ostentatious house as that.
That $93 million the church is using for its expansion would go a long way toward feeding and clothing those less fortunate whom the Bible tells us to help. Matthew 5:10 says, “Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
I’ll pray for them in my home. I’m sure my opinion does not conform to the watered-down version of Christianity that is so prevalent in America today. Therefore, I would be surprised to read this in the paper.
Jason Johnson
Leawood
Low standards
Since the election, we have been reminded how low we have set the standard for America and the highest office in the free world.
After watching the president’s farewell speech, I can’t help but contemplate the huge chasm of content and character between Barack Obama and the president-elect. Obama is far from perfect, but the latter is a fraud to the core, with volumes of examples of depravity, avarice and deceit.
As bottom feeders are added to the swamp, we get to see the definition of Donald Trump’s “greatness” for America. Sad.
“It’s not a lie if you believe it.” — George Costanza
Rick Galloway
Overland Park
