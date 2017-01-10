Letters: Readers discuss TV attire, Obamacare, CHARM workshop theft and the digital world

Bundle up
What’s with the local TV station managers who dress the men in suits, coats and ties and deck out the women in sleeveless, collarless, skimpy summer dresses?
For goodness’ sake. It’s cold outside. Dress accordingly.
Lane Klein
Prairie Village
Punishment?
So a Jan. 8 letter writer thinks the Affordable Care Act punished people.
Tell that to the thousands who previously could not get insurance because they had pre-existing conditions. Tell that the the young people who never had insurance after they finished high school and were on their own. Tell that to the thousands who could not afford insurance. Tell that to the thousands who were too old to afford insurance but too young for Medicare.
The ACA is the best thing that has ever happened for Americans. Republicans want to punish Americans by taking it away and not giving anything in return.
Republicans punish. Democrats help people.
Sharon Edwards
Olathe
Great thanks
On behalf of the Telephone Pioneers, who volunteer at the CHARM (Children Helped and Rehabilitation Motivated) workshop, I would like to extend our hearltfelt thank you to The Kansas City Star staff members for their efforts to help our charitable organization. (Dec. 3, 7A, “‘You stole from the kids,’ woodworker says of thieves”)
Through their dedication to civic duty, they highlighted the robbery in The Star. KCTV-5 and KSHB-41 also covered the story.
The results so far will enable our organization to recover a good portion of the items taken in the robbery. We estimate the cost of replacement items will be 400 percent of the original cost.
We thank The Star and its employees, the TV stations and the individuals who have contributed money. But most of all, we thank everyone for helping the kids. That is what it is all about.
Carroll L. Story
Lee’s Summit
Words, rights
Political correctness is a common issue throughout today’s society. I have found that specifically within a high school setting where young adults assume they control the moral high ground, some people become not only judgmental, but intolerant of others who do not share their societal values.
Often, millennials think they require a radically different perspective from their parents and close influences. Eventually, this pressure for difference and equality creates superficial justice.
I say superficial because political correctness only scratches the surface of equality. People believe that if they achieve political correctness, then they are not racist or sexist.
While it is good to avoid words or phrases that offend people, this is not true equality. Equality is reached by ensuring rights for all groups, which I believe has been reached in many portions of society. This makes political correctness nothing more than a distraction from real issues.
Do not go out of your way to offend people, but similarly, do not go out of your way not to. If someone is determined to feel offended, there is absolutely no change in words that will fix this.
Benjamin Gale
Liberty
Analog world
I read with interest about the book “The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter.” (Dec. 18, 1D, “Analog strikes back: In a digital world, we cling to vinyl and paper, author says”)
I am a very senior citizen and love reading the printed word, whether it is The Kansas City Star or a good non-fiction book. Talking to friends and relatives about my age, I get the idea they feel the same.
Despite seeing the occasional letter to the editor complaining of political bias, I can depend on The Star to furnish me with factual news stories that I take for granted to be true. This is the tradition of newspapers.
There is too much partially or completely untrue “news” in digital sources, and it’s believed by many people if it supports their beliefs. I’m sticking with newspapers as long as they survive the current digital revolution.
I must get that book and read it. Maybe there is some analog common sense at the end of the digital tunnel. As the author says, digital is not going away, so it’s a question of balance. We need to keep some balance in our lives.
Incidentally, this letter is being typed on my ancient word processor.
Paul L. Zirjacks
Iola, Kan.
Comments