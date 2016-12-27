Letters: Readers discuss a problem Chiefs fan, Trump’s children, Charles Gray and Plaza horses

Abusive treatment
My husband and I, 70 and 60, respectively, decided to spend our Christmas weekend in your city to attend the Dec. 25 game at Arrowhead Stadium. My husband is a Chiefs fan. I am a Broncos fan.
I should have suspected there would be a problem when the gentleman standing next to me (no one sat during the entire game) stated that he and both his daughters were Broncos fans but he wouldn’t let them dress in Broncos colors because he didn’t want his daughters to be harassed.
After the game, my husband and I went in search of something to eat before we retired. We ended up going into a QuikTrip on Noland Road.
As we were waiting for the hot dogs, a gentleman (using this term loosely) began talking to me about how his mother had leftovers at home. Before long he noticed I was wearing Broncos attire.
He then began shouting crude obscenities about the team, John Elway and other such things until my husband started to step forward. Then the man went out the door.
We’ll be sure to bring another $600 to the Kansas City economy — not.
God bless and Merry Christmas.
Vivian Reed
Clarinda, Iowa
Trump roles
The Star’s story about the Trump children (Dec. 22, 5A, “White House roles ahead?” ) was an amusing general introduction but fell short of any insight, least of all pertaining to their potential roles in the White House as the headline promised.
It said they are surprisingly normal and well educated. But if they are so smart and down to earth, why don’t they just get jobs outside the family business and help solve a big problem?
They are positioned to make a bundle of money from a mega-corporation just looking for the PR value alone. Most important, that would make it a lot easier for our next president to divest from his businesses.
A good many people are scratching their heads about why president-elect Donald Trump keeps suggesting making some kind of “deal” regarding this constitutionally required action. He has said it’s actually a simple thing to do.
The children are clearly interwoven into this situation and already display a slightly arrogant ease sitting in meeting chairs marked “conflicts of interest.”
Are they clinging to father’s shirttail for the glory, or is their father so insecure on some level that he needs his children with him?
Now that would be in insightful article.
Will Prenevost
Prairie Village
True professional
The article in The Star regarding the death of Charles Gray Dec. 21, 4A, “Longtime newsman Charles Gray dies at 87”) reminded me of a hot, humid and buggy summer night in 1983.
That night Westwood Hills was involved in a hostage situation. As mayor of this city of the third class, I was the chief law-enforcement officer and was in charge of this operation. Receiving the call at 11:15 pm, I proceeded to Flag Island, where I met Charles Gray of WDAF.
Mr. Gray was the sole news person already there. From our prayer to our father that all involved in this operation would be safe to when the armed man surrendered and released hostages at 6 a.m., Mr. Gray was there.
He was very professional, with good questions and never in the way.
At the end he said, “Good job,” and said he had attended more than 100 of these operations.
I wondered, “When did this professional ever sleep?”
Al W. Tikwart, Jr.
Westwood Hills mayor,
1976-1995
Mission Hills
Plaza horses
People who know horses also know that carriage rides are enjoyable for the horses as well as for the passengers.
If people wish to stop death and destruction, let them petition to stop the motor vehicle traffic on the Country Club Plaza.
Let them petition to stop drunken drivers, smokers, thugs and other terrible criminals.
Horses are wonderful and kind. They are work animals, and to suggest they shouldn’t to be allowed to pull carriages is near insanity brought on by those who know nothing of the animals or their lifestyle.
They roam for miles in the wild and have for centuries provided humans with transportation, enjoyment and pleasure.
Valerie Jansen
Lenexa
