Letters: Readers discuss a problem Chiefs fan, Trump’s children, Charles Gray and Plaza horses

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

10:59 Postgame analysis: KU wins big in Las Vegas

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

3:19 KU basketball coach Bill Self previews UNLV game

2:07 KU basketball players show off best purchases during shopping trip for needy families

2:17 What is Kansas City's top sports story for 2016?

2:35 Graphic content: She’s a Pistol gunfight unfolds on video

1:02 Surveillance shows armed robbery in parking garage near the Plaza