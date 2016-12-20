Letters: Readers discuss Second Amendment, robber barons

Kids in need
I’d like to alert you to an unfortunate situation that affects 200 of Kansas City’s poorest children. Ninety percent are from single-parent families.
These children receive day care and kindergarten preparation from Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center. This accredited center has operated in Kansas City for 30 years.
As in previous years, it applied to Toys for Tots, but only a few days before Christmas it was turned down because of missing information on this year’s application. The center was unaware of the problem.
There isn’t enough time for the center to raise funds, but surely there are people who would be pleased to help a child have a nice Christmas.
To help, contact Deborah Mann, executive director at Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center, 2416 Swope Parkway, 64130, or call 816-921-3164.
Aleta Hubbard
Kansas City
As I turned to the inside page of the front section of the Dec. 18 Star, I again saw the picture of a child under the tagline,“Family wanted.”
I read in the final paragraph, “Lexi most of all deserves a family that will love her and always be there for her.” And to that I add my own “amen.”
An article in the Dec. 17 FYI section carried a similar article, only not really: “The 12 Strays of Christmas,” about shelter animals that need homes.
With all due respect to animal lovers, I believe we have a greater responsibility to our needy children.
Animals will survive with food, water and shelter. Children need and deserve the same and so much more — a loving, dedicated, intact family to see them through life. This used to be the norm. No more.
Let’s help our children in need first and maybe someday they will adopt the needy animals. It would be a win-win.
We can make it a more perfect world. Someone needs these children. Step out in faith. We can do it.
Merry Christmas.
Mary Pat Miller
Overland Park
Gun-law sense
On Dec. 14, more than 40 people braved the cold to participate in a vigil recognizing the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre.
We mourned the deaths of those 26 victims, plus the 120,000 others who have died because of gun violence in those four years, including the hundreds of victims in our own community.
We hope this event will call attention to the need for common-sense gun regulations.
Yes, the Second Amendment gives people the right to own firearms, but the rights of those who fear the proliferation of guns must be recognized as well.
Even Justice Antonin Scalia in 2008 stated we should not “cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill.”
Surely our elected officials in Congress and in our states can muster the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and support background checks so that domestic abusers, felons and severely mentally unstable individuals are not allowed to purchase guns.
This is simply common sense, and we should insist that they do so. If they will not, we should elect people who will.
Judy Sherry
President, Grandparents
Against Gun Violence
Kansas City
Robber barons
We have entered a new gilded age. Robber barons are running the country and raping the land. The rights of working people are being diminished. Wealth and power are concentrated in the few.
For a new gilded age, we need a new Teddy Roosevelt. Who will it be?
Mark Hastert
Kansas City
Another direction?
Kansas Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Swartz said in the Dec. 15 Star that “as we go forward” the state hopes to repair more highways (9A, “Kansas postpones new round of road projects in wake of budget shortfall”).
That same day, Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self promised that his team will perform better “moving forward” (1B, “Battery charge dropped against KU’s Bragg, woman charged”).
And a cancer researcher quoted in a recent magazine article declared that new treatments will defeat the disease “going forward.”
Are we so worried about “moving backward” that we feel obligated to tack on these reassuring but redundant phrases to our sentences?
Robert Willson
Overland Park
