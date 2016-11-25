Letters: Readers weigh in on climate change, the recent election and its aftermath, and retail practices

Armadillo evidence
In my 83 years of existence, living nearly all my life in Missouri or Kansas, it is only in the last 10 years or so that I have seen armadillos in the area.
The fact that it is now rather common to see a one dead alongside the road this far north is surely evidence of a warming environment.
How can anyone deny global warming with such obvious and simple evidence?
Hugh Taylor
Overland Park
Progressive failings
Although Bernie Sanders supporters are smugly claiming he would have beaten Donald Trump, they helped put Trump in the White House.
I believe the Berners didn’t vote because, in some insane justification, they thought Trump wouldn’t be that bad. I think minorities just assumed Hillary Clinton would win.
And now it is too late.
If progressives had transferred the 2 percent support they gave to the Green Party’s Jill Stein to stop Trump, they could have defeated him.
It is beyond arrogant that the very people who didn’t fear Trump are now demanding control of the Democratic National Committee to move far left.
As a proud American and Democrat, I voted to stop Trump. Anyone who didn’t vote is absolutely responsible for racism, bigotry and hate that now controls all Americans.
Patty Nolte
Kansas City
Civil discussion
These days one reads a lot about the need for healing and coming together. The elections have wounded many feelings and have led to estrangement and hostility among neighbors, friends and even relatives and families.
How can that be overcome? The idea that time heals many wounds is hardly true when it comes to emotional ones.
Another suggestion is to emphasize the commonalities over the differences. Although valid, that appeal conceals the root cause of emotional conflict — the threat that many people feel when confronted with criticism and differences of opinion. That leads them to react emotionally, often furiously.
Real healing can start only when these reactions are dealt with honestly and analytically.
It seems that too few people grow up in families in which controversial topics are discussed rationally and calmly. Instead, avoidance is apparent in sayings such as , “In polite company, we don’t discuss politics and religion,” was practiced.
But civility in conversations beyond the exchange of trivia is necessary for the functioning of a democratic society.
I am grateful to my parents, my teachers and my surroundings in Bavaria, where I grew up, that I could learn rational composure even in intense discussions.
Klaus Karbaumer
Platte City
Voting reform
Regardless of political party, many voters have become increasingly dissatisfied with our voting procedures. Here are some suggestions:
1. Establish a “voting day” in which once every four years Columbus Day is replaced and people are given the day off to vote.
2. Establish Sept. 1 as the day for state primaries across the nation. Iowa and New Hampshire now have unwarranted influence. This also would shorten the campaign time.
3. Eliminate the Electoral College. One person equals one vote (actual democracy). As is, why would a Democrat bother to vote in Texas? Or a Republican in California?
4. Limit the amount of money individuals and corporations can donate to politicians. Make all contributions public.
5. Establish a neutral board for determining district voting guidelines in each state to limit gerrymandering.
6. Require a minimum of one year before an ex-politician can become a lobbyist.
7. Require all nominees to release their tax returns.
Terry Rodenberg
Lee’s Summit
Retail congestion
It seems big-box and grocery stores tend to have fewer than five registers open, even when they have 15 to 20 cash registers total. This makes shopping time-consuming.
The solution is to hire more workers. I know this would cost these companies more money for the hiring process and training.
Another solution is to open at least 10 registers to make the shopping process go faster. This would be even more of a help during the holidays.
Doreen Jubin
Lenexa
