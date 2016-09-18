Letter of the Week: Kansas should invest in public health

Invest in health
It happens every day. Public-health workers protect the health of people and communities. They improve access to vaccines, plan for public-health emergencies, prevent infectious diseases and develop programs that ensure easy access to healthy foods and physical activity that contribute to better health for us all.
But public health needs strong investments to continue to protect our health and well-being. Unfortunately, the progress we’ve made is at risk. We are on a path of disinvestment and unstable funding for these proven, community-based health programs.
The recent primary elections, especially in Johnson County, demonstrate that Kansans prefer common-sense investments in public services over fiscal austerity that weakens our communities and our state.
Adequately funding our public-health system is critical to protecting Kansans’ health. The future of our state’s health depends on a strong public-health system.
It’s time that health is made a priority. For Kansas’ elected officials, the message is clear: Your commitment to investing in public health is fundamental to our pursuit of stronger, healthier communities.
Tanya Honderick of Shawnee received her Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1996 and a Master of Science in nursing and Master of Public Health in 2003 — all at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She sits on the Kansas Public Health Association board.
