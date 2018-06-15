Mourning in KC: Area grieves after one Wyandotte County deputy killed, another critical

Two sheriff's deputies were shot outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse Friday. Tragically, one died.
Patrick Rohrer had been with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department for just seven years. He and another deputy were escorting inmates for a courthouse hearing Friday morning when a suspect in custody apparently got hold of a gun and started firing.
A second deputy was critically wounded. The suspect was also wounded and taken to the hospital.
There will be time for a full review of the incident and an assessment of procedures for prisoner transfers. That will be important in preventing similar incidents later.
For now, though, the Kansas City community should reflect on the courage of its law enforcement officers.
Like others in their profession, the deputies risked their lives every day to make the lives of civilians safer. They deserve our support, sincere gratitude and our condolences.
"Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line each and every day to protect the public and their selfless service deserves our highest honor," Gov. Jeff Colyer said in a statement Friday afternoon.
David Alvey, mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County-Kansas City, Kan., called it a tragic day.
"All I really want to say is to thank officers and emergency personnel who put their lives on the line each day," Alvey said. "And we should all be very grateful and respectful of those individuals and their families."
Residents in Kansas City, Kan., have a sad familiarity with police violence. A KCK police officer and a detective were killed in separate incidents in 2016. This latest shooting adds to the sad tally.
Admiration and respect for law enforcement does not mean citizens should ignore problems and issues related to public safety. Three people died Thursday in Kansas City in police shootings, and those incidents deserve a full independent review.
But as Deputy Rohrer demonstrated Friday, law enforcement officials are sometimes called upon to make the supreme sacrifice for the rest of us.
We join with all of Kansas City in expressing sorrow at his family's loss and gratitude for his service. On this day, we mourn together.
