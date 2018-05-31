Why is Overland Park considering seizing homeowners’ property for a road project in 2040?

Scott Hamblin and his daughter, Peyton, 5, sit on the dock over looking their pond at his home in southern Overland Park. Hamblin, who lives with his wife and four children on an acre-and-a-half lot near Garnett Street and Quivira Road, says improvements to Quivira Road including expansion, would take part of his property including many mature trees. He fears loss of privacy and property value. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com