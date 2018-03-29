Even Mayor Sly James agrees: Repealing the Second Amendment is a bad idea

Repealing the Second Amendment is a lousy idea.
The proposal has kicked around for years. It gained new traction this week when former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens — a Republican, by the way — recommended repeal of the Constitution’s guarantee that citizens can keep and bear weapons.
Repealing the amendment “would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008,” Stevens wrote, “and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence.”
Like most Americans, we believe gun ownership and sales should be more restricted than they are today. It’s a necessary step to reduce the chance of witnessing another Parkland, or Las Vegas, or Orlando, or Sandy Hook.
So-called assault weapons, including the AR-15, should be banned. Bump stocks should be outlawed. Background checks for private gun purchases should be required.
None of these important steps requires repeal of the Second Amendment.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James, who wants the state to allow cities to further restrict deadly weapons, agrees.
“I don’t think you can repeal it without tearing the country apart,” he said this week. “Common-sense gun laws doesn’t mean you have to repeal the Second Amendment.”
The government’s freedom to enact reasonable gun restrictions was made perfectly clear in the Supreme Court’s well-known Heller case, which declared a protected individual right to have weapons.
“The right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited,” Justice Antonin Scalia wrote for the majority. It isn’t the ability “to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
That view should not be controversial. Virtually every right enshrined in the Constitution, including free speech and a free press, are subject to reasonable restrictions meant to protect public health and safety.
The right to due process is in the Constitution, as is a ban on unusual punishments and unreasonable searches and seizures. Americans argue every day over what those words mean, trying to find a balance between individual liberty and the public’s interest.
The Second Amendment is subject to the same review. First-grade students should not have to fear for their lives.
Justice Stevens’ repeal proposal is not helpful in understanding this issue. The National Rifle Association, and other gun-rights absolutists, will use his words to inflame others — one NRA representative called Stevens a “disgrace.”
Similar distractions can be expected in the weeks to come. For what? On a practical level, repealing the Second Amendment is all but impossible.
Supporters of reasonable gun restrictions do not want to confiscate every weapon or eviscerate the Bill of Rights. They want the government to take constitutionally permissible steps to reduce the danger from weapons that make mass killing easier.
“People can still have guns,” James said this week. “I’m not anti-gun. I’m anti-stupid.”
Trying to re-write the Bill of Rights would not be smart.
