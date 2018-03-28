Adding a citizenship question is a sure-fire way to screw up the census

Be leery of any change to a major function of government, slipped in at the last moment to avoid scrutiny.
Late Monday, that’s what happened to the 2020 census.
With an April 1 deadline looming, the Trump administration announced that census-takers will ask people if they are U.S. citizens.
To some, that might not sound like a bad idea. In fact, it’s being pitched as a well-intentioned move needed to enforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
But the decision could have disastrous consequences.
This administration already has ratcheted up pressure on immigrants through rhetoric and action, including attempting to limit legal migration from certain Muslim countries, slashing the number of refugees allowed to resettle and driving up deportations.
Now, it’s taking aim at an underpinning of our democracy, clearing the way for inaccurate population counts that will hit cities with immigrant populations hard, disrupting government funding and fair political representation.
People understandably fear that their immigration status, or even the fact that they appear “foreign” could make them a target. In this anti-immigrant atmosphere, there’s no doubt that some people will decline to respond to the census, resulting in what could be a significant undercount.
That reality is at odds with the imperative of counting of every person in the U.S., as mandated by the Constitution, regardless of people’s legal status.
An accurate count is essential to democracy. Billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to cities and states based on the data. Congressional seats and voting precinct boundaries are aligned with population counts.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that total population, not just U.S. citizens, should be used for redistricting, even though not everyone is eligible to vote.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors immediately and correctly cried foul, worried that an undercount will undercut necessary funding for everything from police and fire service to road construction and schools.
Twelve states have announced they will sue to get this destructive idea rescinded.
A half dozen former census directors who led the bureau under both Democratic and Republican administrations disputed the flimsy rationale for the change. They pointed out that sufficient information is gleaned by asking the citizenship question on the American Community Survey, which is given to a smaller portion of households.
Querying about citizenship will have lasting negative ramifications. Leaving millions of U.S. residents uncounted is no way to conduct the census.
