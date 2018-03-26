Kansas lawmakers pledged to end anonymous bills. So who wrote this gun legislation?

You know those brave Kansas lawmakers who expect math teachers to take on school shooters? They’re fearless when volunteering others for dangerous duty. Yet the author of the Kansas House legislation that will get a hearing on Tuesday and that could make schools negligent if they don’t authorize educators to bear arms, was not even courageous enough to put his name on his skunk of a bill.
Why so shy, Rep. Blake Carpenter?
Won’t you and your colleagues at least address the school finance crisis before only deepening the school safety crisis? Instead, exhausted from your exertions — kicking the can is such a workout — you are as always taking much of the month of April off.
We would not want to claim Carpenter’s bill, either: It would even bar insurance companies from refusing to insure schools with pistol-packing educators, though those decisions are based on actuarial rather than political judgments. But it’s disappointing that, like the last nine bills introduced in the Kansas House, there was no name on it. A spokesman from the office of House Speaker Ron Ryckman said those names are going to be added to the record “as soon as possible.”
State Rep. Stephanie Clayton says her bill that would require her colleagues to claim authorship hasn’t gone anywhere and might not. She doesn’t think Ryckman has kept the promise he made after The Star’s series on secrecy in Kansas state government. The House speaker said he would require names on bills.
“It has not had a hearing, and I don’t believe it will,” Clayton said, even though her legislation could still be rolled into another bill. “Several others who wrote transparency bills are raring to go” as well, she said, and “I’m disappointed because, even with a third of the House sponsoring it,” nothing is happening.
Why? Clayton, who is a Republican, wonders if it’s because her party’s “leadership did not want a bipartisan bill that would have given people on both sides of the aisle credit. They said they were going to do it, and they haven’t, which is why that bill that arms teachers, you can’t find any names on.”
The bill that would make it easier to arm teachers would bar insurance companies from charging “unfair discriminatory premiums, policy fees or rates” or from refusing to cover school districts altogether “solely because such a school district authorizes employees of the district to carry concealed handguns ... unless the rate differential, or refusal to provide, is based on sound actuarial principals” — principles, they surely mean.
It’s a bill that would not make either principals or principles safer, actually, as it’s completely at odds with GOP talking points in taking freedom away from local school boards and from the free market.
