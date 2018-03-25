Was Tammy Widger overcharged in hero cop’s death? She needs a lawyer now

If Tammy Widger had a defense attorney, he or she would be asking whether Widger should ever have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a hero cop in Clinton, Mo.
Widger answered the door when Officer Ryan Morton, thinking he was answering a 911 call, knocked on March 6.
Turns out, he’d been sent there by mistake, and she tried to wave him off. But Widger’s houseguest, James Waters, who had been in and out of jail and apparently thought guys with guns were coming for him, fatally wounded Morton and shot two other officers. Waters himself also died in the gunfight that followed.
With no one else to hold responsible, police arrested 37-year-old Widger that night, and have held her in the Henry County Jail ever since. She’s been charged not only with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, but also with second-degree felony murder.
That charge is possible when “during perpetration or attempted perpetration or flight from perpetration of a felony, a person dies.” The charging document ties her to Morton’s murder by saying that he “was killed by being shot as a result of the perpetrating of the class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance.”
That’s quite a stretch, and not the way the law was intended to be used.
But Widger’s lawyer isn’t screaming, or even whispering, that she’s been overcharged. That’s because she doesn’t have one. She can’t afford to hire an attorney, and the public defender system is so under-funded and over-burdened that there’s no one to assign.
Or rather, there’s no one to assign who would have time to actually work on Widger’s case, once handed the file.
In Missouri, which spends less on public defenders than any state except Mississippi, lawyers who do that work have been hit with ethics complaints for not adequately representing their clients, which the Missouri Supreme Court has ruled is their responsibility. Their law licenses are on the line.
And they are also under enormous pressure from judges to keep taking cases. Some have quit their jobs as public defenders rather than stagger on in that situation, carrying far too many cases to do their clients justice.
Missouri lawmakers should increase funding, of course, but haven’t. And while the stalemate continues, Widger and hundreds like her sit in jail.
Jeff Martin, the head of the public defender’s office for Henry County, has said he doesn’t know when or whether a public defender will be available for Widger. His predecessor was carrying 295 cases, and is under censure from the Missouri Ethics Commission because of the backlog.
In Kansas City, head public defender Ruth Petsch has even been threatened with contempt charges and jail after telling the courts that her office couldn’t keep assigning an infinite number of cases to lawyers who work there. Maybe some judges think that’s a good way to help her catch up with her clients, but Gov. Eric Greitens needs to intervene. His own ongoing legal trouble should have made him able to imagine why Missouri has to live up to its obligations for those who unlike him can’t afford top representation, or any at all.
