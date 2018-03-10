Annoyed by all the construction in downtown KC? Those detours are actually a good thing

Navigating the streets of downtown Kansas City is not exactly smooth sailing these days. Construction on the massive Two Light luxury apartment building has choked westbound Truman Road down to a single lane for months. You dodge steel plates and plastic barrels cordoning off telecom installations. And don’t even think about driving past Sprint Center on a big concert night.
There’s just one word for all those delays, detours and bumps along the way: progress.
Looking at the bright lights and bustle today, it’s easy to forget how moribund things were barely more than a decade ago. In the mid-aughts, you ambled past what seemed like blocks of empty lots and vacant storefronts on your way to pick up lunch at Danny Edwards’ tiny brick barbecue shack near 13th Street and Grand Boulevard.
Today, the Power & Light District, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, H&R Block World Headquarters and even The Star’s own green glass Press Pavilion have transformed the area and its energy almost unrecognizably.
So we’re getting a taste of the inconveniences that other boomtowns have dealt with forever. The city granted about 170 contractor permits downtown just in January and February. Sure, that means open trenches and closed sidewalks, but there are big pluses on the back end.
Businesses along Johnson Drive in Mission dealt with a similar situation, on a smaller scale, when the city overhauled eight blocks of the thoroughfare in a $10.8 million project that spanned from summer 2013 to the end of 2014. Sidewalks were ripped out, utilities were relocated, and customer parking was scarce.
It was definitely worth the headaches for Becky Hanf, who owns Mission Fresh Fashion with her husband Ray. “It turned out much better than people even thought it would,” she said. “We saw a big increase in foot traffic.”
And it’s not just that business is strong. “All this did was increase our property values,” she added.
“It’s painful, but it’s a good problem to have,” said Kansas City public works department spokeswoman Beth Breitenstein. She suggested Googling the city’s interactive Parcel Viewer website to keep abreast of street closures in real time.
No, new construction isn’t the only metric to measure a city’s health. There’s reason to be skeptical of Power & Light, which is expected to be a net loss on the books for years to come. Expanding the streetcar to UMKC wouldn’t square our transportation circle overnight.
But quality of life is what makes people fall in love with a metro area. It’s often what convinces new talent move to town.
And don’t worry about Danny Edwards. He’s still slicing brisket, just in bigger and fancier digs on Southwest Boulevard. With room to grow there, too.
