Voters give a thumbs-up to a new KCI but mixed reviews to City Hall

More Videos 2:31 Fliers have plenty to say about KCI single terminal Pause 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 1:30 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 1:57 Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees. 1:23 KCI is the front door to Kansas City for business travelers 0:50 Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 2:06 Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Kansas City Councilwoman Mary Williams-Neal explains her "yes" vote on a new single KCI terminal. "It is necessary. I think that we are behind time. I think we need to get new technology." "It is necessary. I think that we are behind time. I think we need to get new technology." Melinda Henneberger The Kansas City Star

"It is necessary. I think that we are behind time. I think we need to get new technology." Melinda Henneberger The Kansas City Star