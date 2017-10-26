Why firing Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte would be a costly mistake

More Videos 1:44 The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world Pause 6:17 KCMO city manager talks about the city's bid for Amazon 0:52 Mayor Sly James hopes Amazon will take notice of Kansas City 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 2:13 Youngsters learn their ABCs and Chinese 1:38 How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 1:18 Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 0:29 Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives Video Link copy Embed Code copy

KCMO city manager talks about the city's bid for Amazon Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte discusses the city’s prospects for winning the Amazon headquarters with The Star's editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Melinda Henneberger. Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte discusses the city’s prospects for winning the Amazon headquarters with The Star's editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Melinda Henneberger. Colleen McCain Nelson, Melinda Henneberger, and Beth Welsh The Kansas City Star

