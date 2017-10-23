Did an Overland Park council candidate cross the line? Voters will have the final say

More Videos 1:44 The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world Pause 1:57 Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees. 2:44 Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 0:52 Mayor Sly James hopes Amazon will take notice of Kansas City 6:17 KCMO city manager talks about the city's bid for Amazon 3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 0:23 Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:35 Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 0:47 David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees. Overland Park city council candidate Gina Burke says incumbent Terry Goodman has besieged her with texts and other communications urging her not to run and demeaning her candidacy. Goodman says he's raising legitimate concerns about her inexperience. Overland Park city council candidate Gina Burke says incumbent Terry Goodman has besieged her with texts and other communications urging her not to run and demeaning her candidacy. Goodman says he's raising legitimate concerns about her inexperience. Lynn Horsley and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

