Note to President Trump: In America, we all get to say what we think

Americans were powerfully reminded this weekend that the nation’s guarantee of free speech remains a fundamental, inalienable right for all.
Many professional football players — including several Kansas City Chiefs — took a knee, sat or raised a fist during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” before their Sunday games. Coaches and some team owners issued statements supporting the players’ actions.
It wasn’t just professional football. At least one baseball player took a knee during the anthem. Professional basketball players insisted on their right to be heard.
It was all a stunning and necessary rebuke to President Donald Trump, who decided Friday to launch a divisive, racially-tinged argument over the flag and the anthem.
In a vulgar campaign speech in Alabama, Trump said protesting NFL athletes should be fired. He escalated the rhetoric over the weekend in a series of incendiary tweets.
“Find something else to do!” Trump tweeted at protesting athletes. If only he would take his own advice.
Instead, we are now locked in yet another dismal battle in the culture wars, an argument that will obscure the real conversation we should be having about race and authority in our country.
Make no mistake. The anthem protests are first and foremost about race. African-American athletes, as is their right, are using their time in the public eye to draw attention to the ongoing struggle for equality, especially for those caught in an often-unfair criminal justice system.
Now, though, an additional issue is at stake: the fundamental right to speak.
Remember, the anthem doesn’t belong just to Trump, or his supporters or any one group. It belongs to everyone. Its very words claim freedom of thought.
Hundreds of players joined the protests this weekend to redeem that promise. Every American should defend their rights as well.
There were scattered boos Sunday. That reaction is unfortunate, but it too is protected by the First Amendment. Some players locked arms. Others saluted. Again, protected speech.
For those upset that politics has invaded the arena, we can only point out that sports are not outside society, but are an essential part of it.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt issued a disappointing statement Sunday calling for “empathy and humility” as the nation works on its problems. We need to hear more from him.
And we fervently hope that Trump finds a way to unite the nation he leads, instead of deliberately dividing it.
The first step might be to unite around a simple principle: In America, we all get to say what we think.
