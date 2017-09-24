Did Kansas City lose its mojo in the long KCI fight?

More Videos 2:05 New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor Pause 2:41 Missouri football coach Barry Odom after loss to Auburn: 'I'm going to win here' 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 2:24 Would you rent this $1,800 luxury KC apartment? 1:57 Going underground to play paintball. Literally. 1:41 These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 1:06 Deadly shooting in KCK 1:49 Youth 4 Change advocate for awareness of teen homeless 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:55 Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor With a 10-2 vote, the Kansas City Council voted to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion KCI Airport terminal. With a 10-2 vote, the Kansas City Council voted to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion KCI Airport terminal. John Sleezer and Bill Turque The Kansas City Star

With a 10-2 vote, the Kansas City Council voted to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion KCI Airport terminal. John Sleezer and Bill Turque The Kansas City Star