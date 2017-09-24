Did Kansas City lose its mojo in the long KCI fight?

Kansas City, we’re on a roll.
Aren’t we?
A (still new) streetcar line. A bustling downtown. An ever-expanding arts scene. The passage of a bond package in April that demonstrated renewed faith in City Hall.
So why does it now seem like we’re slogging through knee-deep mud? The wind was supposed to be at our collective backs following those impressive bond issue victories when all three questions passed with more than 60 percent support.
It was, in a word, astonishing.
And now, just a few months later, look at us.
The push toward a new single-terminal at the airport turned into a fiasco, even with Thursday’s endorsement of Maryland-based Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate as the developer of the $1 billion project. Important questions about transparency and process threw nails under our tires and now threaten the November vote.
Kansas City’s much-discussed downtown convention hotel has faced one delay after another. An early October groundbreaking promised as recently as June isn’t happening, though insiders insist the project is progressing.
Meantime, the expansion of the popular streetcar line out to UMKC is plowing into one snag after another. Questions about voting methodologies have critics enraged. Mass transit remains this city’s intractable issue.
In fact, all three projects face the very real prospect of lawsuits that could tie them up for years.
This isn’t where we want to be. Not even close. The airport, the streetcar and the convention hotel are critical to our world-class ambitions. This town needs all three to continue our dynamic thrust into the future. Going one-for-three won’t cut it.
But here we are slogging through that mud. We make things so damn difficult sometimes, don’t we?
Part of it, to be sure, is the reality of taking on big, meaty projects, and big, meaty projects are rarely easy. Remember the brutal fight over construction of the Sprint Center?
“Some of these processes need to be deliberate,” said Kansas City attorney Pat McInerney.
Still, we continue to face problems of our own making. The city probably could have proceeded with terminal construction without an election as other cities have done. But City Hall promised one and stuck to it.
A citizens petition threatened to undermine the hotel project. That served as another reminder that the requirement to force a vote on an issue is a measly 1,700 signatures. It’s proven to be a crippling problem. But the council so far has refused to raise the threshold to a more reasonable level. That must change.
Politics is another issue. The City Council and Mayor Sly James got along famously during the mayor’s first term. Now in his second four years, with nine first-termers by his side, James is aiming to shape his legacy — and half the council is seeking to succeed him. It’s proven to be a trying combo.
We remain one of the nation’s largest cities with a city manager-council form of government instead of one featuring a strong mayor. We’re the only major city that doesn’t control its police department. And we’re one of the few that operate an airport. We should reconsider them all.
Then there’s the state of Missouri, which offers scant help to its big cities. In fact, it goes back on promises. Case in point: Gov. Eric Greitens’ veto of state funding for UMKC’s downtown performing arts campus despite a 50-50 state match program. The governor and lawmakers must understand that Missouri needs its two major cities to prosper.
If we’re really honest, our culture can get in the way, too. “Kansas Citians love old stuff,” said former 14-year city councilman Ed Ford. “They love anything that could be considered historic. Even Kemper (Arena).”
Translation: Replacing the three beloved horseshoes at KCI is tough.
Strong leadership can get us untracked. The onus is now on the mayor and council to stage an aggressive, six-week campaign to put the new single-terminal KCI proposal over the top. That, by itself, would be a down payment on this city getting its mojo back.
That’s not much time, and it won’t be easy.
