The single biggest swing from last year’s city satisfaction survey was a nearly 5 percent bump in satisfaction with public transportation since the streetcar started running.
The single biggest swing from last year’s city satisfaction survey was a nearly 5 percent bump in satisfaction with public transportation since the streetcar started running. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
The single biggest swing from last year’s city satisfaction survey was a nearly 5 percent bump in satisfaction with public transportation since the streetcar started running. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Editorials

July 16, 2017 3:30 PM

Short Take: Loving Kansas City’s airport a little less

As much as Kansas Citians say they love their quirky old drive up-and-dash airport just the way it is, our delight in its charms has faded over the years, slipping just a notch to 67.3 percent in this last year and down 4.2 percent since 2005, according to the latest annual citizen survey.

That erosion in “satisfaction in airport facilities,” is the only meaningful downward trend in categories the Olathe-based ETC Institute started measuring a dozen years ago. That’s even as our satisfaction with parks, customer service and even stormwater management have gone up. (Among categories not surveyed in 2005, though, satisfaction in solid waste services and in water utilities fell faster, down 5.5 percent and 4.2 percent in just the last year.)

The single biggest swing from last year was a nearly 5 percent bump in satisfaction with public transportation since the streetcar started running. Yet even now, only 43.9 percent say they’re satisfied on that front. Overall, satisfaction in Kansas City as a place to live has gone up 10 percent in 12 years.

So maybe when it comes to the airport, as with Obamacare, it’s only when change seems possible that we feel so warmly about what we’ve got?

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians

Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians 1:33

Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians
Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities 2:30

Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities
Mayor Sly James responds to question about renaming J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain 3:14

Mayor Sly James responds to question about renaming J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos