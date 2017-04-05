Join the editorial board Thursday on Facebook Live to discuss Kansas City’s stadiums

Thursday afternoon, The Star’s editorial board will host a Facebook Live discussion with Jim Rowland, director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority. We’ll talk about the state of the stadiums — Kauffman and Arrowhead. We’ll talk about improvements since last year.
And we’ll discuss issues facing stadiums and sports franchises in cities around the nation. Tuesday, St. Louis voters turned down public funding for a new soccer stadium.
Taxpayers in San Diego and Oakland have wrestled with stadium issues as well.
Jackson County voters endorsed improvements at the complex more than a decade ago. How has that worked out? We’ll talk with Rowland about that issue and others.
It's on The Star’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kansascitystar at
4 p.m.
We hope you’ll join us.
