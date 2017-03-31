Star Brights: Saluting the good around us in the past week

How does it feel?
Bob Dylan is finally picking up his Nobel Prize this weekend.
He won the prestigious award last year, but he wasn’t able to accept it in person.
It’s alright, Ma. The Swedish Academy said this week it will meet with Dylan privately to hand him the citation.
The self-described song and dance man is performing in Stockholm, so it’s all good.
Some people were critical when Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature, but it made sense to us.
He deserves our best wishes, although we’re not sure he wants them.
“They’re planting stories in the press,” he once wrote. “Whoever it is, I wish they’d cut it out, quick.”
Sounds like a politician we know.
Koppel tells it like it is
Fox News host Sean Hannity asked for it.
In an interview broadcast on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” program, Hannity looked veteran TV newsman Ted Koppel in the eye and asked point-blank: “You think I’m bad for America?”
Koppel didn’t pause a second before responding. “Yeah,” he said. “You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts.”
In other words, Hannity’s opinion-based reporting does more damage than good.
Good for Koppel, who spent 25 years at the helm of the highly praised “Nightline” program, for offering up some straight talk.
A healthier outlook
Measurable progress in Wyandotte County’s overall health was revealed in the news this week that new Kansas county rankings from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute no longer put the ’Dotte in the bottom spot.
Moving up was a concerted effort, according to Jerry Jones, executive director of the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County.
“It was the willingness for us to come together and collaborate, to chart our own course forward,” he said. “There was a sense of being identified by the rankings. They certainly did motivate us to come together.”
Let’s hope that upward climb will continue.
Agriculture 101 for Trump
U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts had some snappy advice for President Donald Trump this week.
Try applying “a scalpel, not a hatchet” to trim the federal budget, the longtime Kansas senator suggested.
The budgeting suggestion was in response to Trump’s plan to whack $4.7 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Highly unlikely, Roberts noted. Congress generally views presidential budget proposals as a guideline worth ignoring.
Roberts pledged to let Trump know of his disfavor.
As chairman of the Senate’s agriculture committee, that’s his job, even if it requires a presidential tutorial.
