Star Brights: Taking notice of the good in the Kansas City community

Perez on the mend
Here’s good news to end the week: Salvy will be ready for Opening Day.
That’s right: The Royals’ remarkably durable catcher — widely viewed as the team’s most indispensable player — will be ready for the April 3 opener in Minnesota against the Twins. At least that’s what Salvador Perez is saying, and that’s good enough for us.
The four-time All-Star and 2015 World Series MVP is uncanny in his ability to shake off batted balls that smack his face-guard. Now he’s shaking off the after-effects of that scary collision with teammate Drew Butera that left him with a banged up knee and a hyper-extended left elbow.
But that’s Salvy. How can you not love this guy?
More art heading downtown
Add one more “thank you” to the mountain of them owed to Julia Irene Kauffman.
The Missouri House gave the go-ahead this week to Republican Rep. Noel Shull’s bill to issue $48 million in state bonds that will help create a downtown arts campus for the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
But none of it would be possible without the $20 million from Kauffman, which got the ball rolling to collect the $48 million in private matching funds required.
Now our attention turns to the Senate, where the legislation likely won’t find the same warm reception it received in the House.
Unity and honor in Kansas
Lawmakers in Kansas came together Thursday to heal the wounds of the ugly incident that shone an unwelcome international spotlight on the state. The House issued a resolution “honoring the life of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and recognizing a united community and state.” It’s a tragedy that Kuchibhotla’s name is known not because of his good works, but because he was shot to death last month in what is now being investigated as a federal hate crime.
“In honor of the thousands of Indian-Americans who have called Kansas home, let’s recognize today as Indian-American Appreciation Day,” tweeted Gov. Sam Brownback that afternoon. May the rest of us follow his lead.
Irish eyes are smiling
We should never take our popular attractions for granted. So here’s a tip o’ the caubeen to organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in midtown Friday.
By all accounts, the two-hour march down Broadway was the usual riot of orange and green, floats, beads, music, laughter, families. Beautiful spring weather helped. So did the midtown location.
The city’s Irish community has tried over the years to make sure the celebration is popular and family-oriented. On rare occasions, that effort has fallen short. Sometimes the crowds get a bit unruly.
That wasn’t the case Friday. Good on ya.
