Suggest your topics for ‘Star Brights’ salutes

Everyone needs to appreciate the good things in life. And yes, here on the opinion pages, we often spend a lot of time thinking about the negatives.
That’s part of the nature of the beast. We aim to identify the challenges we all face and then look for constructive solutions that strengthen Kansas City and the region.
But we’re surrounded by plenty of positivity in our everyday lives too, and it does the soul good to call attention to it. That’s why the editorial board has introduced “Star Brights,” a regular feature that brings special notice to the people and events that deserve a hearty public attaboy.
Some are slam dunks. This weekend, you’ll see an appreciation of the brave firefighters, police officers and utility workers who toiled around the clock to restore power after Tuesday night’s extreme weather.
We know you — the people who know Kansas City best — have other suggestions. And we want you to share them with us.
Call or email me to let me know about the good deeds that everybody should know about. I’ll share them with my colleagues on the board, and we’ll amplify the light of the brightest.
Derek Donovan, ddonovan@kcstar.com, 816-234-4722
