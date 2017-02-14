Editorial: Kansas should tackle distracted driving

2:15 KC councilwoman says losing airport 'A distinct possibility' Pause

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:31 What's going on at the Oroville Dam?

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

5:07 Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell