Editorial: Any Sprint deal will test President Trump’s promises to workers

Renewed talk that Sprint may be on the auction block — or might be looking to acquire a company — will send familiar shock waves through the Overland Park campus and among 30,000 or so Sprint employees worldwide.
The company has struggled financially for most of its existence. It has routinely shifted its workforce, hiring and laying off workers as its fortunes waxed and waned. Worries about job security are a condition of employment at Sprint.
That won’t excuse government regulators from their duty to closely scrutinize any new deal to buy Sprint or any deal to sell it.
The Justice Department will almost certainly be asked to determine if a Sprint sale maintains or enhances marketplace competition or if it would raise prices for consumers.
If or when that happens, we’ll get an important insight into how President Donald Trump views mergers, the nation’s antitrust rules and the American workers he promised to protect.
Antitrust laws were put in place more than a century ago to protect consumers. The theory was simple: When corporate power becomes too centralized, prices can be raised unfairly.
Competition usually brings lower prices. Some companies, though, have argued that mergers and acquisitions actually help consumers by bringing efficiencies to the workplace.
Those efficiencies almost always come from firing workers.
Democratic administrations have typically been more skeptical about the antitrust, anti-labor implications of mergers, while Republicans historically have seen mergers more favorably. President Barack Obama’s Justice Department pursued more antitrust cases than President George W. Bush’s, although President Bill Clinton’s antitrust fervor exceeded them both.
Which brings us to Sprint and President Trump.
We might expect the president, a businessman, to see mergers more favorably than Obama. Yet Trump’s campaign was built around protection — not for consumers, necessarily, but for workers.
That could be good news for the local Sprint campus.
Trump has already said he opposes the pending $85 billion merger of Time Warner and AT&T.
He has wobbled on the $66 billion merger between Bayer and Monsanto, now under review.
In those cases and others, Trump has insisted U.S. job creation should be part of the equation when mergers are considered.
That position unquestionably helped Trump with working-class voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Sprint workers in Kansas City and beyond expect him to see them in a similar light.
It’s far too early to pass judgment on any Sprint merger or acquisition. No one knows yet what a deal would look like.
But it isn’t too early to suggest that Trump should make good on his promises to workers by insisting that any Sprint deal protect as many local jobs as possible.
