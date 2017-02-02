Editorial: Lynn Jenkins’ decision not to run for governor opens door to a big debate in Kansas

1:08 Get to know Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch Pause

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes

0:57 Raw video: Fire breaks out in KC's 18th & Vine District