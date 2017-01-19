Political cartoonists draw their versions of Trump's inauguration

If you're a Midwestern political cartoonist, you are preparing for a interesting ride today as Donald Trump becomes the next president of the United States. McClatchy cartoonists Glenn McCoy, of the Belleville News-Democrat, and Lee Judge, of the Kansas City Star, explain their approaches to the same topic, the Trump inauguration, and let us peek over their shoulders as they draw their cartoons. They occasionally will do the same topic and welcome your suggestions for a shared theme.
