December 24, 2016 12:00 PM

2016 was a year of changes for Kansas City, and we’re rolling right along

We’ve had a year of changes in our city, it is plain;

The proof is in the streetcars that go swooshing past on Main.

Their sleek design has drawn the crowds to see what all the fuss is

(Excepting for the clang-clang-clang, they’re quieter than buses).

By beating all the numbers of the ridership projected,

We plan to order extra cars to handle what’s expected.

The motorists who use the street have (mostly) learned to share it;

When parking, note the painted line — and prudently beware it.

A party for the streetcars marked their start way back in May;

There’s talk about expanding where the line may go one day.

Ride the entire route of the Kansas City streetcar

Ride the Kansas City Streetcar route northbound from Union Station to River Market.

Keith Myers kmeyers@kcstar.com

And how about the earthquakes that we never used to feel?

The first one got us talking — “Did it wake you?” was the deal.

A second one caused lesser fuss, though many felt its shake;

How nonchalant we’ve all become — “Oh, just another quake!”

For Royals fans, our two great years are memories today;

We’d hoped to add a third straight year of playoffs at the K.

We’re clearly spoiled rotten here — we pretty much expected

Another super season (which the Fates, it seems, rejected).

But then a minor miracle — the answer to our prayer?

Emboldened by the Mantis we went on an August tear!

Alas, the Mantis died, but then a substitute was found

Which then the Royals gave away — an action to astound.

(That gave away the season, too, when viewed in retrospect;

For dreams are often fragile things you’re wise to not neglect.)

September brought a nightmare, so of lessons, you can reap it:

If you’ve got a lucky Mantis, then, for heaven’s sakes, you keep it!

Billy Burns discusses the origin of the Royals' 'Rally Mantis'

Kansas City Royals outfielder Billy Burns tells the story of how a praying mantis was rescued from the trash in the team's dugout. Two wins later, "Rally Mantis" is still hanging around.

John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The KC fans have shifted gears, we’re now a football town;

The Chiefs are nearly at the top as winter comes around.

The early scorn that some had heaped has fizzled; it’s replaced

By all those wacky wins on which our winning year is based:

A miracle at Denver, and Atlanta, one as well

And beating up the Raiders as the nation watched was swell.

Been nearly half a century since Chiefs have reached their goal:

But now, oh, how we dare to dream: another Super Bowl!

One pest we hope we’ll leave behind when ’16 is completed:

The dreaded mites (the oak leaf kind) — how thoroughly defeated

We felt as summer turned to fall, and still at fever pitch

Those awful welts continued their incessant dermal itch.

Oak Mites' Bite: Within hours 'I was itching like crazy'

It took master gardener Janie Chisholm a while to realize why she was itching so much after mowing under Oak trees in her yard.

Annie Calovich The Wichita Eagle

The Union Station clock out front came back in nifty form;

A year or more it had been gone since toppling in a storm.

And high atop a pylon over Bartle, in the air,

A copter plucked a “curler” that was needing some repair;

For weeks the pylon looked forlorn, no bauble to adorn it;

But now the sculpture’s back in place, no need to up and mourn it.

And don’t forget the Broadway Bridge — unchanged, except in name;

Renamed in fact, for Buck O’Neil, who earned our town’s acclaim.

Iconic sculpture returns atop Bartle Hall

Twelve tons of metal artwork was gently placed back atop Bartle Hall's support pylon early Sunday morning, following the repairs made by A. Zahner Co. over the past four months.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Now, sometimes things surprise you that you didn’t know you had;

It happened at the Nelson, where the folks are mighty glad.

A painting kept in storage has erupted into fame;

It’s all because of authorship, connections to a name.

The evidence? Compelling, for this finding, oh, my gosh —

A bona-fide, yes, genuine, why-looky-there: a Bosch!

We look ahead to ’17, so go ahead and clap:

The moon and sun will soon align to put us on the map.

The lunar shadow’s sweeping arc is headed for our town;

We bet a lot of visitors will likely come around.

The Great Eclipse of ’17: let’s hope for sunny skies —

And keep a sunny attitude the whole year, if we’re wise.

In a holiday tradition on the editorial page, this retrospective romp in verse was cooked up by The Star's resident versifier, Don Munday.

