Meet Gary Johnson and Jill Stein: Voters have more choices than just Clinton and Trump

0:56 State Rep. John Rubin on juvenile justice Pause

8:10 Don Munday recaps 2015 in rhyme and verse

2:36 A medical game changer

1:49 "The politics of poverty are poisonous"

1:08 Kansas City Star editorial on ADA improvements

2:44 Ferguson now and then

2:16 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor - Friday Sept. 16

1:38 Election Rewind: Clinton is back, so is the obsession with Trump's hair

2:24 104-year-old Hyde Park home is a hit with Airbnb guests

0:45 Royals infielder Christian Colon hits career first home run