Will independent Greg Orman become Kansas’ Ralph Nader in the race for governor?

Independent Greg Orman on how partisan politics prevents progress Kansas Independent Greg Orman described how he sees ever-increasing partisan politics making it harder to gain compromises for meaningful legislation. Orman made the comments during a public forum on elections sponsored by American Public Square in October and streamed live by The Kansas City Star. Orman has filed paperwork with the state to establish a campaign committee and begin fundraising for a possible run for governor. Kansas Independent Greg Orman described how he sees ever-increasing partisan politics making it harder to gain compromises for meaningful legislation. Orman made the comments during a public forum on elections sponsored by American Public Square in October and streamed live by The Kansas City Star. Orman has filed paperwork with the state to establish a campaign committee and begin fundraising for a possible run for governor. Shelly Yang, Beth Welsh The Kansas City Star

