Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer is a Democratic candidate for Kansas governor. On today’s Editorial Board Facebook Live, Star Editorial Board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling talk with Brewer about how he plans to distinguish himself in a crowded field. In this clip, Brewer discusses how he, as a former urban mayor, would work with rural constituents.
Star Editorial Board members talked with Kansas House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a former Sedgwick County assistant district attorney and Wichita city council member, on Facebook Live Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. In this clip, Ward described himself as a fighter for Kansas and discussed the different roles of a state House leader and the governor’s office.
"Just go out and make your argument and tell people why you believe what you believe." - Missouri 2016 U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander speaks to Melinda Henneberger at the Democratic Party's "Winning Back the Heartland" seminar Oct. 13.
17-year-old Tyler Ruzich, a Republican candidate for Kansas governor and Shawnee Mission North High School student, talked on Facebook Live with Star editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Melinda Henneberger on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. In this clip, Ruzich talks about current problems with Kansas voter registration.
Star Editorial Board members Dave Helling and Derek Donovan, along with former Kansas City Star reporter Mike McGraw, talked on Facebook Live Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 with local Vietnam veteran John Musgrave, who is featured in Ken Burns’ new documentary series. In this clip, Musgrave talks about realizing his duty to help get fellow Vietnam vets home from the war.