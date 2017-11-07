More Videos

Fliers have plenty to say about KCI single terminal 2:31

Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 2:11

Watch: House fully engulfed in flames destroyed 1:14

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate 1:55

Chiefs RB coach Eric Bieniemy on Kareem Hunt: 'He'll be itching to get back' 0:37

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Bill Self doesn't feel that KU fans want the Jayhawks to play Mizzou 2:24

  • Former Kansas City Councilwoman Mary Williams-Neal explains her "yes" vote on a new single KCI terminal.

    "It is necessary. I think that we are behind time. I think we need to get new technology."

Melinda Henneberger The Kansas City Star

Opinion

The Star's Editorial Board talks with Carl Brewer

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer is a Democratic candidate for Kansas governor. On today’s Editorial Board Facebook Live, Star Editorial Board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling talk with Brewer about how he plans to distinguish himself in a crowded field. In this clip, Brewer discusses how he, as a former urban mayor, would work with rural constituents.

Opinion

Editorial Board with Wichita's Jim Ward, Kansas gubernatorial candidate

Star Editorial Board members talked with Kansas House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a former Sedgwick County assistant district attorney and Wichita city council member, on Facebook Live Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. In this clip, Ward described himself as a fighter for Kansas and discussed the different roles of a state House leader and the governor’s office.

Opinion

The Star's Editorial Board talks with Vietnam vet John Musgrave

Star Editorial Board members Dave Helling and Derek Donovan, along with former Kansas City Star reporter Mike McGraw, talked on Facebook Live Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 with local Vietnam veteran John Musgrave, who is featured in Ken Burns’ new documentary series. In this clip, Musgrave talks about realizing his duty to help get fellow Vietnam vets home from the war.