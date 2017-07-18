Is the streetcar a success story? Should it be expanded to the Plaza and beyond?
Opinion

July 18, 2017 4:02 PM

Join the editorial board to discuss Kansas City’s streetcar system

It’s been more than a year since Kansas City was re-introduced to streetcars. By many measures — ridership, convenience — most Kansas Citians consider the streetcar system a success. But not everyone is convinced.

What’s the state of the city’s streetcar debate? On Wednesday, join the Star’s editorial board for a conversation about the future of streetcars in Kansas City.

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: facebook.com/KCStarOpinion

Who: Star editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling will talk with Tom Gerend, executive director of the KC Streetcar Authority.

What: We'll discuss mass transit, the streetcar system, and the ongoing debate about rail transit in Kansas City.

How: Watch live and submit a question. Or check out the video later.

