Join The Star’s editorial board Wednesday on Facebook Live with Joe Reardon

Is a new single terminal the future of Kansas City International Airport? Join the conversation when Joe Reardon chats with Star editorial board members on Facebook Live.
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Where:
www.facebook.com/KCStarOpinion/
Who: Star editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling will talk with Reardon, president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.
What: The debate about what a new and improved KCI might look like is gaining steam, and a public vote on the airport could come as soon as November. Reardon will discuss why local business groups are making the case for a single-terminal airport and explain why upgrading KCI could be an economic boon for the area.
How: Watch live and submit a question. Or check out the video later.
