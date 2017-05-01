Reforming politics, government crucial in current environment, one-time strategist tells The Star

Matthew Dowd, a former political operative turned analyst for ABC News, met with Colleen Nelson and Dave Helling of the Star’s Editorial Board Monday to discuss reforms to the nation’s dysfunctional politics.
Dowd — who ran President George W. Bush’s re-election campaign in 2004 — now sees the need for drastic reform of the two-party system. He thinks such reforms should come from the grassroots, at the local and state level, and not from the top down.
In our conversation, Dowd talked about the political scene in Kansas, his own ambitions in Texas — and, of course, President Donald Trump.
You can watch an excerpt of the Facebook live interview above. For the full interview, click here.
Comments