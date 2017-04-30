'Phenomenal' or 'disastrous'? Readers and leaders assess Trump's first 100 days By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board

It seems like only yesterday we were arguing about the size of President Donald Trump’s inaugural crowd and the merits of the travel ban. Now, after a fight over health care, a foreign crisis or two, a new Supreme Court justice, assorted controversies, tweets, a steady stream of executive orders, a new tax plan, more tweets and quite a few golf trips to Florida, it’s time for a progress report.

We asked more than 100 people to tell us in 100 words what they think of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. You’ll find many of their responses below, some edited and condensed.

You will recognize some of the names; others may be people you’ve never met. All say they’ve watched the new administration closely.

A number of Republicans declined to go public with their views on Trump. Many people expressed disappointment with the president — or frustration. Some Trump supporters like what he has done so far; others think he needs more time.

But there still seems to be at least some goodwill among voters of all political persuasions. Even those angriest at Trump aren’t actively rooting for the president to fail.

We’re with them. There’s far too much at stake.

One hundred days may be an arbitrary standard, and judgments will evolve. But it’s a good time to pause and consider where we’ve been, and where we’re going.

The view from Missouri

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt Missouri Republican

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

President Trump has wasted no time in delivering on two key promises he made to the American people. First, he’s taken swift action to rein in excessive regulations that would have driven up costs on Missouri families, farmers, ranchers, small business owners and energy producers. Second, he nominated and the Senate confirmed an exceptionally qualified Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch. Like his predecessor, Gorsuch understands that the role of a judge is to interpret the law, not to write it. I look forward to continuing to work with the president to advance Missourians’ priorities.

Sen. Claire McCaskill Missouri Democrat

Sen. Claire McCaskill

President Trump won my state promising Missourians he would lift up ordinary, working people who’ve felt left behind in recent years. And while I disagree with Trump on many issues, after his election, I pledged to the folks in my state that I would work with him where I could to lift up Missouri’s working families. Unfortunately, in these first 100 days of his presidency, the policies coming out of the White House and Republican leadership in Congress have fallen short of the president’s promises. Instead of fighting on behalf of regular working people, he’s worked to benefit millionaires and corporations while gutting consumer protections and suggesting deep budget cuts that would slam rural Missouri. So I hope that in these next 100 days and beyond, the president remembers the promises he made to folks in my state and corrects course. If he starts focusing on working people — on boosting jobs and wages, protecting pensions and expanding opportunities — then I’m ready and willing to work with him.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Missouri Democrat

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

In President Trump’s first 100 days, my thoughts have ranged from disbelief, to worry, to disbelief and back to worry.

The majority of the president’s poorly planned and terribly implemented executive orders, especially on immigration, have caused distress, so much so that nearly 1,000 individuals participated in my town hall on immigration.

In his haste to try to end the Affordable Care Act, the president has lost sight of the millions of people who will suffer if it is taken away — including seniors and patients with pre-existing conditions.

Though I did agree that the president’s call for a military strike against Syria was unavoidable, it is essential that Congress has the opportunity to weigh in on such matters in the future.

John Hancock former chairman of the Missouri Republican Party

In many ways, Donald Trump has been a pleasant surprise. He is making great progress on illegal immigration, regulatory reform, and his selection of Neil Gorsuch was a home run. His willingness to utilize America’s military strength in an unstable world is particularly gratifying — and to many, somewhat unexpected. He has successfully engaged the Chinese in the effort to quell the unstable North Korean regime, and he has enforced Barack Obama’s “Red Line” in Syria.

The jury is still out on Trump’s ability to achieve major legislative victories in Congress. If he can enact health care reform, tax reform and an infrastructure building program, his presidency will be markedly above average.

Jason Kander president of Let America Vote, a Democrat and former Missouri secretary of state

Jason Kander

President Trump’s first 100 days have made America less safe. He has no foreign policy or military strategy and is making it up as he goes along.

Trump’s national security decisions are shaped by whoever spoke to him last. For example, candidate Trump said China was a job-stealing currency manipulator, but after one dinner at Mar-a-Lago, China’s president became Trump’s most influential adviser on North Korea.

Trump’s statement, “(The generals) lost Ryan,” referring to Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, sums up his first 100 days: He cowardly passes the buck on national security, refusing to lead.

Mark Anthony Jones Jackson County GOP chairman

I am generally pleased with the progress of the Trump administration. American steel production starting again. Illegal immigration crossing at the border down by over 70 percent. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed. Veterans Choice Act, no funding for sanctuary cities or Planned Parenthood. He finally dealt with the Syrian chemical weapons base. Saved $86 billion dollars so far. Law enforcement is on the list of people to be respected once again. He saved us from corrupt Hillary Clinton. He brings knowledge of how the real world works, and he has completed more in 100 days than Obama did in eight years.

Danette Proctor 2016 GOP convention delegate and Greene County GOP chairwoman

President Trump has accomplished more to date than any other president we can remember. It is refreshing. His largest accomplishment is the swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. He is a big job creator. He has issued the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. He is encouraging American energy production by rolling back regulations on businesses. He proposed an increase to the budget to rebuild our military. He stands his ground with North Korea. He is enforcing our immigration laws. President Trump has been thrown many roadblocks, but he continues to move forward on campaign promises.

The view from Kansas

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback a Republican

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback

President Trump has done a tremendous job keeping his promises to the American people: He’s staunchly defended American interests with decisive military action, defended the unborn by vacating Obama-era regulatory protections for Planned Parenthood and appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court to defend and uphold the Constitution.

Sen. Jerry Moran Kansas Republican

Sen. Jerry Moran

Congress has a responsibility to fulfill the promises we’ve made to the American people: Making health care accessible and affordable, simplifying our tax code, strengthening our national security, caring for our veterans and supporting agriculture producers. I’m encouraged to see that the administration shares those goals and is focused on creating better, higher-paying jobs. Recently, the president signed into law my legislation to enable veterans to continue accessing timely care in their own communities. However, I have concerns with his proposed cuts to medical research and global aid programs, as well as ideas that threaten trade and exports.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder a Kansas Republican

In many ways, President Trump has been a disruptive force with regard to how things have worked in our government for a long time, which is a big reason why millions of Americans voted for him. Those people feel like their voice is finally being heard in D.C. Others are frustrated with such a stark change and a sometimes divisive approach that doesn’t represent their views. Ultimately, when President Trump focuses on growing our economy, protecting our national security and reforming government to make it more effective for everyone, he should have broad support.

President Trump has had a rough first few months both at home and abroad. He’s made numerous missteps, failed to change business in Washington and ignored the needs of working families. And frankly, he is now distracting from the hard work we need to do to grow our economy, create good paying jobs for our workers, improve health care for our families and ensure our security. President Trump needs to make it a priority to bring people together and work to move our country forward. Not divided and alienated from our neighbors.

President Trump was elected by Americans who wanted him to bring real change to a system of government that they believed was fundamentally corrupt and represented only the wealthy and powerful at the expense of the American people. After 100 days in Washington, however, corruption, partisanship and the pursuit of self-interest are clearly winning.

Local officials

Mayor Sly James Kansas City

Mayor Sly James

The first 100 days of the Trump administration have provided 100 reminders that cities cannot wait for, rely on or look to Washington, D.C., for leadership on issues critical to our future. As a community, Kansas City knows what we need. We have the tools, resources and the will to make progress. Day 101, 317 or 563 will not change this. Politics may be good theater in Washington, but here at home we expect results. Our results come from our ability to take action and our commitment to playing a role — each of us — in the future of this great city.

Mayor Mark Holland Unified Government of Wyandotte County

Mayor Mark Holland

President Trump’s first 100 days have delivered many real and prospective threats to cities across the U.S. His draconian immigration policies, his proposal to eliminate Community Development Block Grants and his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act bring serious and potentially devastating consequences to thousands of Kansas City, Kan., residents and many millions more. I stand with mayors across the country in advocating for sensible policies to address health care, immigration and poverty.

Carson Ross mayor of Blue Springs

Mayor Carson Ross

Being the leader of a city, county, state or especially the country is not an easy job. You don’t turn the Queen Mary on a dime nor the country in 100 days. The president is running into opposition from every conceivable angle from within his party and especially the left and media, let alone other country leaders namely Iran, North Korea and Russia. Being the CEO of a company where your decision is final doesn’t start to compare with being the commander in chief where you have to depend on the majority in both chambers of Congress with egos as large as his own. We are talking about 100 days with 1,360 days left in his term. Give him a chance because like it or not, we’re in this together if we are indeed to continue being “the land of the free and home of the brave.”

Quinton Lucas Kansas City councilman

Quinton Lucas

Most surprising about President Trump’s first 100 days is that nothing has been surprising at all. Once called “the chaos candidate,” Trump has lived up to the characterization. The travel order’s promulgation revealed a lack of communication between agencies. Health care discussions showed an administration interested in a fight — with Democrats, conservative Republicans and among themselves — more than real policy goals. In a belief that perhaps Washington would mature our commander in chief, many hoped for the best. Unfortunately, we should not be surprised that the campaigner who spoke with few facts and upheaval around his campaign now governs the same way.

Shawn Kieffer, director at Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners

I would describe President Trump’s first 100 days in office as ambitious, but bumpy. With high energy, he hit the ground running trying to fulfill the promises he made in the campaign, one of which was his appointment of a conservative, strict constitutionalist Supreme Court justice. Other promises like health care, the tax code and a border wall may have been too ambitious for a new president to accomplish, let alone in the first 100 days. Any one of these accomplishments could define a presidential legacy. The president must realize that government operates much differently than the business world. He can’t change the country by himself and must focus on building consensus with both parties, or his future successes could be limited.

Civic leaders and activists

Crosby Kemper executive director of the Kansas City Public Library

Crosby Kemper

President Trump has done less harm than his detractors have predicted and accomplished less than his supporters hoped — and a lot less than he claims. The White House continues to look very unbusinesslike and at the current rate will fill all the appointments on roughly the day Elizabeth Warren takes office. The national security team seems to be doing pretty well, but otherwise Democrats are completely partisan, Republicans can’t agree on what to have for breakfast, and the only thing the president has made great again is late night comedy.

Gwendolyn Grant president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City

Three words define Trump’s first 100 days in office: 1) Baffling. His love for Russia despite the country’s interference with the presidential election and its support of Bashar al-Assad’s regime is perplexing; 2) Bizarre. From a litany of alternative facts to his adulation for Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, Trump’s tweeting behavior is astonishing and, 3) Backward. The president’s vitriolic rhetoric, Cabinet appointments and executive orders are an all-out assault on civil rights, women’s rights and immigrant rights. How do I feel about all of this? Bewildered.

Jeanette Prenger president of ECCO Select Corp., the Latino Coalition, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement USA

After President Barack Obama’s first few months in office, he said while the first 100 days are important, it’s the first 1,000 that make the difference. The same should apply now. Trump speaks the language of business, and we now have an opportunity to create affordable health care that covers more people and allows them to afford their premiums, which have spiraled out of reach for many. Trump promises tax reform and improvements to our 1 percent economic growth. I don’t like his communication, and he’ll make mistakes. But we should focus on policies that strengthen our communities. His success is our success.

Pat Dujakovich president of the Greater Kansas AFL-CIO

Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with President Trump’s vision of our future and his ideas on how we will make America great again, a lot can be learned from his first 100 days in office and all the promises he made. Hillary Clinton is not in jail, he has not built a wall that Mexico is not paying for, or even the later downsized fence he cited that Mexico still isn’t paying for. He didn’t repeal Obamacare or declare China a currency manipulator. He hasn’t saved the coal industry, sued people who accused him of sexual misconduct or expanded national concealed carry laws. Phony unemployment numbers are now real and NATO isn’t obsolete anymore. The swamp wasn’t drained, abortion is still legal, and he has not banned the Muslims. Now he is telling the courts that he never really wanted to ban them in spite of the fact that he named it a “Muslim ban.” This guy lies so much he has to have somebody else call his dog for him.

The Rev. Vernon P. Howard Jr. president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City

Tyrannical: Budget proposals that cut programs such as Meals on Wheels for the elderly and the poor reflect a kind of hubris and lack of mercy in his governance.

Racism: The optics of Trump taking pictures with heads of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the Oval Office and yet furthering policies and appointing a secretary of education that will weaken and destroy the public schools that the students of those HBCUs matriculate from.

Unconstitutional: Banning travel of persons to the U.S. based upon nationality or national origin goes against the fabric of our core values and, some judges have ruled, against the Constitution.

Militarism: “I will bomb the s— out of them.” He has tried, and probably will continue … one kept promise.

Propaganda: After the first meeting with China’s ruler, it was clear that Trump got ruled. No policy change or new economic agreement with China was even reported or made known.

Mahnaz Shabbir local interfaith activist

Failure. His only accomplishment is making America a laughingstock in the eyes of the world. No bill has been passed by Congress — no tax reform, no health bill. His illegal Muslim ban has been blocked by the courts. He knows he will be graded by the 100-day mark, and he knows he has failed. His approval rating is even below the passing grade. As of today, it is 41 percent.

He has taken America and turned the clock back to the 1950s. His irrational and uneducated behavior has caused havoc in America and in the world.

Faizan Syed executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Missouri

In less than 100 days, our current president has worked tirelessly to undermine the United States Constitution, erode public trust in government, empower hateful, Islamophobic and xenophobic groups, turn Americans against one another and fail to pass any substantive policy. He has encouraged violence against American Muslims through failed Muslim ban executive orders. On a positive note, he has unintentionally united all people of conscience against his demagogic administration who are rekindling the spirit of activism for positive change. In this regard, he has fulfilled his promise of being a great unifier.

The view from elsewhere

Former Republican Sen. Jim DeMint director of the Heritage Foundation

Donald Trump’s most significant achievement can be summed up in five words: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. He’s followed through on other campaign promises, too, using executive orders to rein in excessive regulation, assure affordable, reliable energy and enforce immigration law. His “skinny budget” draws heavily from Heritage’s 2016 “Blueprint for Balance,” and he and Congress have used the Regulatory Control Act to eliminate 13 costly and unnecessary regulations imposed in the last days of the Obama administration. The biggest disappointments can be chalked up to Congress: its failure (thus far) to repeal Obamacare and the lack of movement on tax reform.

Ari Fleischer former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush

Ari Fleischer

It’s too soon to say, and he deserves time to let it play out.

So far, he has done well in four areas and poorly in two.

On the plus side, he has 1) overseen a favorable turn in the economy since Election Day, with consumer confidence up, right track/wrong track up, manufacturing confidence up and the market up. 2) America is again leading in international relations. 3) Illegal border crossings are down sharply. 4) Neil Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court.

On the negative side is the legislative agenda, particularly the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare in the House. Legislation is key, and it’s been discouraging, at least so far. Also, Trump has too often hurt his own cause with his focus on crowd sizes at his inaugural and whether his predecessor “wiretapped” Trump Tower. These distractions are damaging.

My mantra is “let it play out.” It’s still early.

Janet Murguía president and CEO of National Council of La Raza

In the daily flip-flopping we’ve seen in the first 100 days of the Trump administration, the only consistency has been the never-ending assault on Latinos. Trump has appointed white nationalist darlings Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Jeff Sessions to high-ranking positions. He’s demonized Latinos as criminal boogeymen by using fake crime statistics. He’s put every undocumented immigrant at risk of deportation, even though 97 percent of them pose no threat. And he threatens to force 24 million people to live without health coverage.

The voices of experience

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon a Democrat

Jay Nixon

Great leaders must work every day to bring people together. So far, the president has simply not done that. He must listen to the voices of all Americans to chart a path forward.

Kathleen Sebelius former U.S. secretary of health and human services and former Democratic Kansas governor

Kathleen Sebelius

For the first time in American history we have a president with no military or government experience, and it shows. He also has no public company experience: no outside board, no shareholders, no financial accountability or transparency. Results are the richest, most conflicted, least transparent White House and Cabinet in history. The president’s campaign rhetoric doesn’t match actions: big changes in health care, immigration, tax reform and jobs for the middle class haven’t occurred; it’s unclear when or if he’ll deliver on his promises. His voter base seems happy, while the rest of country and allies around the world are quite worried. Hoping for outreach, understanding and focus on improving lives moving forward.

Former Sen. Jack Danforth a Missouri Republican

President Trump is unconventional, with no experience in the political process, so the first 100 days have been a time of adjustment. He would have benefited from more engagement from members of Congress who are seasoned in politics. That engagement did not take place, as he was opposed within his own party and almost universally by Democrats in Congress. He has put together a very strong foreign policy and national security team, and he has been far more resolute in foreign policy matters than was his immediate predecessor.

Former Kansas Gov. John Carlin a Democrat

Who you choose to be on your team says a lot about the type of leader you want to be. President Trump’s tendency to surround himself with members of his family and rich white men with no government experience has created questions about exactly who he hopes to serve. His promise to drain the swamp has been compromised by his personal and appointees’ financial interests. His willingness to change positions instantly without quality input is mystifying, and his Twitter approach to government has left us with no sign that he wants to be president for all Americans.

Dan Glickman former U.S. secretary of agriculture and Democratic congressman

The most concerning thing about the Trump presidency so far is its unpredictability, which is disconcerting to our allies around the world and to the domestic economy. One is never sure what he believes in or stands for. Another thing I worry about is his inclination to disengage American influence from the rest of the world. “America First” may be a good campaign slogan, but American economic and political power and influence depend on our global leadership in defense, diplomacy and development, about which he seems to be far too skeptical. I hope he learns from some of the good advisers he has chosen (e.g. Generals Mattis and McMaster) as well as from responsible members of Congress from both parties who want to ensure America’s global leadership and commitment to freedom and liberty.

Jean Carnahan former Democratic senator from Missouri

In his first 100 days, President Trump has failed to rise to the serious challenge of governing. Nor has he set a standard worthy of our democracy. Quite the opposite. These early days show a troubled presidency. Key positions are left unfilled or poorly filled; our allies are disturbed by rash words and unreliable policies; and the country and Congress are more divided than ever by uncertain leadership and lingering ethical doubts. Napoleon said, “A leader is a dealer in hope.” Not hubris, but hope. Americans deserve someone who knows the difference.

Kay Barnes former Kansas City mayor

Kay Barnes

I continue to be distressed by the actions of the Trump administration as it attempts to dismantle so much of the legislative progress that’s been made over the last two decades. Whether environmental issues, health reform, racial and ethnic equality or many other national concerns, it seems that there is a clear intent to forgo American values and responsibilities. As a result, it is incumbent on all of us to pay thoughtful attention and take appropriate actions to counter the unfortunate misuses of power we’re now witnessing.

President Trump’s start in office has engendered unparalleled concerns nationally and worldwide, caused by his inability to understand and perform essential presidential functions effectively: his refusal to resolve personal conflicts of interest, repeated lies promising thoughtless and undeliverable programs and policies, investigations of collusion with Russia and frightening saber-rattling that could invoke nuclear warfare. Thus far, daily executive aberrations are being somewhat restrained thanks to our constitutional separation of powers, but sane minds must resolve to unite and prevail over partisan politics to restore competence and confidence in the office of the president.

President Trump’s outsider team is learning that trying to lead a government like a business confuses how representative government works. His leadership team needs to recognize that fact. Though the president is the CEO, he didn’t handpick his board of directors, nor is there some single entity or opponent on whom he can apply his “art of the deal.” Uncertainty, volatility and leverage coming from the White House on public policy will never be as effective as when it came from Trump Tower negotiating or imposing his will in a private deal. The sooner the White House understands this, the sooner the president can relieve at least some of the anxiety and frustration felt across the country. He will then have better opportunities for rational compromise on key issues. Without that understanding, we all risk failure.

Political advisers, observers and academics

Jennifer Palmieri communications director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign

I think the intriguing, unexamined question for progressives is: Is there a way we can use the Trump presidency to bridge the ideological divide in America? Trump has flip-flopped on a number of fronts – China currency manipulation, U.S. relationship with NATO, and famously admitted that health care was more complicated than he realized. Progressives largely derided him for those moves. The smarter play would be to use his conversion and newfound appreciation as a way to start a conversation with his supporters. “President Trump’s right. Health care is an unbelievably complex problem. Let’s talk about some possible solutions.”

Jeff Roe campaign manager for Sen. Ted Cruz for President

The first 100 days have been irrelevant since FDR coined it. Trump will repeal Obamacare, build a wall, cut taxes, make better trade deals and protect us both at home and abroad. He has started the work on all those priorities since his swearing-in.

Now the measurement is what trend the president will set, and he has done that by repealing thousands of pages of regulations and setting a positive agenda for Congress to follow. Much better than Hillary Clinton would have set as evidenced by her 19-point Missouri loss.

And Neil Gorsuch is a Supreme Court judge.

Allan Katz founder of American Public Square and former U.S. ambassador to Portugal

The first 100 days of this administration must’ve pleased business elites who have long complained of government over-regulation in financial services and environmental safety, as Trump’s executive orders have begun to unravel regulatory structures put in place by the previous three presidents. However, though promised, our new president has failed to break ground on his wall, implement tax reform, abolish Obamacare or halt Muslim immigration, though not for lack of trying. Turns out, even with a Republican Congress, it’s difficult to accomplish things if you have no real notion of policy or direction. It’s clear his administration is not ready to tackle any of these issues in comprehensive ways. We’ll have to wait and see if he can adapt to the reality of governance in a pluralistic country and find consensus on these thorny issues.

William B. Lacy former GOP strategist, director of Dole Institute of Politics

The president’s first 100 days have been mixed. His selection of Justice Neil Gorsuch was outstanding. The more pro-business environment will spur growth. The Syrian strike indicates a new U.S. resolve in foreign policy. But the attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act was a disaster, and the GOP Congress seems woefully unprepared to make change. Finally, as someone who believes in civil discourse, the president’s language and tone continue to bother me.

Burdett Loomis University of Kansas political science professor

One hundred days in, President Donald Trump remains a bundle of contradictions, wrapped around a narcissistic core. He’s forceful (Tomahawk missiles), but cautious (backtracking on a dozen promises). He’s a congenital liar whom​ his supporters see as a consummate truth-teller. He’s a mediocre capitalist playing at being president. He’s a bully whose feelings are easily bruised. He’s powerful but has no idea how to use power to govern. He might do some good, but appointees like Betsy DeVos and Jeff Sessions will most assuredly do great harm. In the end, a disaster waiting to happen.

Dave Trabert, president of the Kansas Policy Institute a nonprofit organization focused on limited government

It’s been about as expected. He made some very good Cabinet and Supreme Court selections and gets good marks overall there. Some good things include reducing regulatory burdens that stifle economic growth, and movement toward tax relief and spending controls (but not enough of either so far). The Obamacare repeal and replace wasn’t ready for prime time and needs to get done soon. His protectionist trade policy is not good for the overall economy, and he needs to focus on issues and stop tripping over his ego. But for all of his shortfalls, it beats the pants off the alternative.

Patrick Tuohey Western Missouri field manager for the Show-Me Institute, a free-market think tank

Trump’s first 100 days, like the first 100 days of every administration, have shown the limits of executive power and demonstrated the struggle every candidate has in turning campaign rhetoric into government policy. The tendency for every leader has been to rail against the limits to their power. But whether the leader is FDR or John F. Kennedy or Ronald Reagan or Trump, the lesson for all of us ought to be that those limits on the presidents who we like are there to protect us from ones we don’t.

Leonard Pitts Jr. syndicated columnist with The Miami Herald

Leonard Pitts Jr.

One hundred days later, what is left to say?

Shall we deconstruct the simmering Russia scandal? The embarrassing phone call to Australia? The Angela Merkel snub? The looming Canadian trade war?

One hundred days later, shall we debate crowd sizes or alternative facts? The health care debacle or the disappearing Mexican wall? The Muslim ban? North Korea?

Too much.

We are talking incompetence, arrogance and mendacity on a scale that beggars one’s powers of summation. So 100 days later, with a million yet to go, there are only these words, for whatever microscopic satisfaction they bring:

We told you so.

Caitlin Hendel publisher of the National Catholic Reporter

Caitlin Hendel

More than any judicial nomination, executive order or tweet, it was the Olathe shooting that caught my attention. That event brought to life an apprehension that had settled in my soul last year as I watched Trump’s campaign validate the fear and hatred many Americans feel about people of different skin tones, nationalities and religions. It took fewer than 100 days for a guy with a gun and a grudge to act. Was that Trump’s fault? Not explicitly. But his message of “send them back” was going to resonate with someone. It’s a message we can’t easily reset.

Views from the community

Conni Woolard Leawood

The first 100 days have been good for some, comical for others and terrifying for many. What could have been done:

Support and improve the Affordable Care Act and push Medicaid expansion in all states.

Forward thinking and action on climate change.

Address critical infrastructure needs, how to pay for them and create the jobs necessary to complete them.

Create educational opportunities to train for jobs to meet employer needs.

Improve immigration policies to offer a path to citizenship for economic contributors.

Bring the country together. We need each other to solve our problems and make us strong as a nation.

And forget the wall.

Bob Hendricks Lee's Summit

There is nothing magical about the first 100 days. It is, however, a point in time to reflect on the start of a new administration. Any honest evaluation would have to conclude that it is amazing what has been accomplished in the beginning of the presidency of Donald Trump. New Supreme Court justice, elimination of hundreds of stifling regulations, put the world on notice we are going after terrorists and drug gangs and established new relationships with numerous foreign leaders.

And this is just the beginning.

Anne Embry Kansas City

The first 100 days of Trump: Compelling but indefensible.

Cheryl Barnes Kansas City

He ignores the law and basic ethics. His tax policies and health care proposals will harm us. He and his Cabinet are the Grinches that stole America.

Pauline Testerman Independence

I think his TV celebrity and the American admiration of wealth are partly why Trump was elected. I think there is outrage and anger building. That’s why Stephen Colbert’s ratings are going up.

Becky Yockey Kansas City

Forty-five’s first 100 days have been a dizzying, confused mess of executive orders, tweets and seeming lack of leadership. Grave issues such as health care and insurance seem to be treated in a flippant manner.

Larry Morris Kansas City

The president’s first 100 days are like being in a car with a bad driver who’s driving way too fast. Even buckling your seat belt doesn’t help because he’s destroying all protections. Environmental, consumer and financial regulations are blowing in the wind. Rules of the Senate were run over to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed. Our oldest and strongest allies have to jump out of the way to keep from becoming casualties. All while telling us he’s the best driver the world has ever seen.

100 days at 100 miles per hour. Please pull over and let me out.

Doris Parker via Facebook

The executive orders he has undone were badly needed. He did get a person on the Supreme Court. Border crossings have decreased 50 percent or more, and he will get tax reform in spite of the Democrats.

Richard Lumpkin Prairie Village

This has been one of the more interesting presidencies that I have seen in over eight decades — not the greatest, best, functional or anything that would denote worthiness, just different. The worst parts are the complete disrespect for the office of the president that Trump displays and the lying. It is such that now, nothing that is said from the White House can or should be believed. The indulgences and the self-enrichment schemes are beyond one’s comprehension. Let it suffice to say, nothing good has been done in 100 days. Now on the positive side. Oh — I seem to have run out of my allotted words.

Jim Van Dyke Kansas City

The first 100 days is too early to decide on anything. I like some of the initiatives he’s tried, but he’s had some backfires also on some of the other ones. I think it’s too early to tell. I’m at least hopeful that some of the things that need to be done will get done.

Carolyn Sue Lee Independence

In Trump’s “Contract With the American Voter” there were 18 things he was going to get done on Day 1. Of those 18, he accomplished one: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The rest of Trump’s promises have yet to be fulfilled, other than the fact that he did eliminate regulations in the coal mining industries, and OK’d the Keystone XL & Dakota Access pipelines. Who benefited most from those actions? Corporations.

Hear anything about middle-class tax relief (not even called that now) or the Affordable Childcare and Eldercare Act?

I cannot believe how Trump runs around the country holding rallies, tweeting and lying. He’s a nightmare.

David Bass Independence

He’s trying to do what he set forth in his agenda in the campaign, but he’s having a little bit more opposition than what he expected. Even though they have the majority in the Senate. Yes I am (happy with what he’s done) but I thought he might get a little faster of a jump-start, in regards to repealing Obamacare.

Ora Reyes Kansas City

I’m still trying to figure out how good of a job he’s doing, what he’s learning while he’s there. I’m looking to see if he has a heart, really, to take care of the people.

James Kilen Kansas City

Candidate Donald Trump said Obamacare’s repeal and replace would be a Day 1 request. Request denied by Republicans.

President Donald Trump’s only major 100-day accomplishment, a Supreme Court appointment, was accomplished lacking a single Democratic vote.

Congress, even Republicans, is balking at a down payment on a wall that candidate Trump said would be paid for by Mexico.

Trump is learning that banning Muslims is more difficult than bribing officials to build a luxury high-rise.

Our founders wanted making laws and governing to be difficult. Separate and equal branches of government. Two independent houses of Congress. Brilliant.

D.A. Moore Blue Springs

From what I’ve observed of President Trump’s first 100 days in office, I am astonished by his performance. What he has accomplished is phenomenal when considering his many obstructionist detractors in the “very fake news media”; over-the-top drama queen liberal snowflakes; morally defunct, hysterical hell-bent Hollywoodites; back-stabbing RINOs (Republicans in name only); dictator-Obama holdovers; anti-Constitution activist judges; Soros-funded rioters and anti-free speech university professors and their brain-washed parrots; Planned Parenthood baby body parts marketers; and “open-border” terrorist huggers.

Conclusion: Constitutionalism, securing our borders, moving toward moral restoration and making America great again.

Mary Anne White Bonner Springs

If we are going to talk about positive accomplishments, 100 words will be ample.

President Trump’s most obvious accomplishment, if one can call it that, is to instill fear in every area of our society. I fear war because of his unbridled threats directed toward Iran and North Korea. I fear environmental collapse, divided economic interests, lack of civility, unfair and poor education opportunities, even class warfare and violence because of the seeds of distrust he has planted. We fear refugees and they fear us. Now we are arguing with our neighbors, Mexico and Canada.

Jim Hayes Kansas City

I’m with him all the way. Make America great. That’s it. I think he has been very successful because he’s got everybody thinking. Even though there’s so much opposition, something’s going to happen. He’s a businessman. That’s what’s important.

Jeanine Wilson Raymore

An unmitigated disaster. Trump has set an alarming pattern of racism, sexism, favoritism and illegal nepotism. He failed to deliver on campaign promises he made for Day 1, which included defeating ISIS, deporting 11 million illegals, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and ridding major cities of crimes. He hides behind his Twitter account, where he caters to his followers, tweets vindictive comments, makes unfounded allegations, spreads fake news and whines about election fraud. His “Art of the Deal” is more the “Art of the Steal” as he blows through taxpayer dollars. He refuses to release his tax returns to prove no conflict of interest.

Ray Nixon Raymore

What we hope Donald Trump has learned in the first 100 days is that there are checks and balances in U.S. government and that simplistic answers are insufficient for world problems. There are reasons for agreements, alliances and treaties that are in place. What the American people have learned in these 100 days is that campaign promises are made to get votes and not to become policy. Tax breaks will be offered to the wealthiest, not to the poorest, and that millions who have had health insurance may not have it in the future.

Jim Kudlinski Overland Park

Disappointing simply because he failed to engage those across the aisle and instead allowed the far-right fragments in the Republican Party to assert control of our government and continue their obstructionist ways. When we see Sen. Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan meeting with him to resolve health care, the tax structure and other critical legislative matters, we’ll know our government is again working as our forefathers envisioned and he, in turn, will have earned the cherished designation, “everyone’s president.”

Stephen Montgomery Parkville

In regard to President Trump’s first 100 days, the man seems to be coming to the realization he is not king. The word “I” needs to be replaced with the word “we.” He needs to take a good look at what Bill Clinton did in the ’90s, hand in hand with a Republican Congress, resulting in an economic boom the likes of which have not been seen since and a balanced budget. Going too far right or left results in either the money flowing up or down too rapidly. As a moderate, I would like to see something done to favor the country instead of lobbyists and the individual parties. Bills need to be passed from both sides of the aisle and exclude the extreme fringes. Would someone in Washington show some fortitude?

Renee Rau Blue Springs

Frankly, he has not done well. At all. The only thing he has shown is disregard for any laws. He does what he wants without any knowledge of what he is doing. He has embarrassed America numerous times with other countries and is making our allies our enemies. He has shown that he does not know the meaning of any truth and only wants his ego fed any way he can. He has shown he is a total failure, and he flip-flops in pretty much everything he says. He has shown that he can be bought to make laws that hurt our country, our people and our earth. He needs to be gone from the White House to save America from any more embarrassments.

Scott Gregory Roeland Park

The “First 100 Days,” coined in FDR’s administration as Roosevelt swore in his Cabinet as a group, shepherded 15 major bills through Congress, saved the banking system and began the recovery from the Great Depression. Trump, on the other hand, has not filled hundreds of government vacancies, has no significant legislative accomplishments — no health care bill, no tax bill and no Mexican-paid great wall.

He has, however, offended world leaders, rattled sabers and undone protections for clean air and water, LGBT citizens and homebuyers.

To be fair, he has set all-time records for nepotism and conflicts of interest.

Marilyn Stearns Olathe

I did not vote for Donald Trump as he stood for everything that violated my moral integrity. He has been a huge disappointment and continues to use his power to dismantle our environment and health care. And he clearly favors the wealthy. His approval ratings prove he is not doing the job he promised his supporters. The most disturbing issue is women’s rights and how he continually accepts sexual harassment as the norm. Every president should look forward, but this president is taking our country back decades.

Leonard Beauchamp Kansas City

He is starting to realize that it’s a lot easier to make promises than it is to govern. The Republicans have both houses of Congress, and he’s the president. The problem he has is he’s an executive, and he’s used to getting his way when he wants his way. He can’t do that as president.

Nancy Hedgecock

I think the Donald Trump presidency is doing a fantastic job. He is following through on the promises that he made to the American people, and he is unfortunately not getting a whole lot of support from Congress. But he is moving forward, constantly moving forward with, you know, the programs that he wanted to put into place when we elected him. I think he's doing a fantastic job.

George Holt

The Trump administration has done OK. I don't see where the administration has failed or they've been successful. My political stance doesn't matter now. But the fact is, he is our president and I back him 100 percent on whatever else he wants to do. President Trump I think, with his cabinet and the people that he chose to help run the country, has made some solid decisions. They're cutting out the nonsense.

Dave Renton

It's certainly a different spin on the Washington routine as we all know it. I think change is great and I think change has been initiated since election time. I think we're going in a positive direction. If he can get the backing that he needs from everybody in Washington, I think it'll be a good term for President Trump.

Kristy McKibben

I've felt very good about the first hundred days with President Trump. It began with an optimism that I felt immediately after the election. The first few days he started making changes that were sweeping and made a difference in our lives. They weren't just figurehead changes. It was refreshing to see somebody come into office and actually do what he said he was going to do, and do it with a swiftness that we've not really seen before.