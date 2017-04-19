Join The Star’s editorial board and Rosilyn Temple Thursday on Facebook Live

Have a question for Rosilyn Temple? Join the conversation when she chats with Star editorial board members on Facebook Live.
When: 4 p.m. Thursday
Where: www.facebook.com/KCStarOpinion/
Who: Star editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Mary Sanchez will interview Temple, the founder and executive director of the Kansas City chapter of Mothers in Charge.
What: Temple and other women who have lost children to violence organzined Mothers in Charge. We’ll discuss Temple’s efforts to turn a tragedy into a force for good and explore ideas for reducing violent crime in Kansas City.
How: Watch live and submit a question. Or check out the video later.
Comments