The Star’s Editorial Board Live: The future of stadiums in KC

As the Royals count down to their home opener Monday, Jim Rowland of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority provided an update on the state of Kansas City stadiums in a Facebook Live conversation with The Star’s editorial board.
While a few other cities around the country are tackling billion-dollar stadium projects, Rowland said Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums are in “great shape” and that both the Royals and the Chiefs continue to invest significant capital in upgrades. Some Kansas Citians would like to see a downtown sports complex, but Rowland said there currently are no plans for a new stadium — at least not in the immediate future.
And with Kansas City fans feeling glum about an uninspiring 0-3 start to the season, Rowland answered the question on everyone’s mind: When will the Royals win a game? Tune in for his prediction.
Comments