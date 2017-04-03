A roundup of The Star’s editorials and commentaries on the April 4 Kansas City election

Before you head to the polls on Election Day, revisit the editorials and guest commentaries on the issues from The Kansas City Star’s opinion section.
The editorial board has strongly endorsed the $800 million bond package, which will fund vital work on infrastructure, flood control, a new animal shelter and needed improvements for the Americans with Disabilities act.
Mayor Sly James also made the case for the GO bonds in a guest commentary.
The Star’s editorial board has also lent its support to the One City initiative, which would impose a one-eighth-cent sales tax to support the city’s blighted East Side.
Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, also asked voters to vote for One City to level the economic playing field in a guest commentary.
On the other side of the issue, Star editorial board member Dave Helling argued that it’s OK to vote no on all four questions, which would nudge Kansas City’s already-high taxation rates another tick up.
Patrick Tuohey of the free-market think tank Show-Me Institute argued that the taxes will do more harm than good.
Colleen McCain Nelson, The Star’s vice president and editorial page editor, conducted a Facebook Live discussion of the ballot measures with Helling, Tuohey and Pat Glorioso, who works with the city’s campaign.
The GO Bond debate
On Question 5, a petition-backed measure scaling back some penalties for marijuana possession, gets the thumbs-down from The Star’s editorial board, noting that it could bring about unintended consequences.
Former city councilman John Sharp points out those who would pay a $25 fine for possession instead of going to court could encounter major legal hurdles in the future.
But Jamie Kacz, executive director of NORML KC, makes the case for bringing the city’s marijuana laws more in line with less-restrictive cities such as Columbia and St. Louis.
Regardless of how you intend to vote, Pat Goodwin shared the League Women Voters of Kansas City/Jackson/Clay/Platte Counties’ new VOTE411.org website, which delivers everything you need to know, customized for you, about this and all other elections to come.
