Meet the Editorial Board: Derek Donovan

Tommy Gish The Kansas City Star

Political cartoonists draw their versions of Trump's inauguration

If you're a Midwestern political cartoonist, you are preparing for a interesting ride today as Donald Trump becomes the next president of the United States. McClatchy cartoonists Glenn McCoy, of the Belleville News-Democrat, and Lee Judge, of the Kansas City Star, explain their approaches to the same topic, the Trump inauguration, and let us peek over their shoulders as they draw their cartoons. They occasionally will do the same topic and welcome your suggestions for a shared theme.

Mary Sanchez

Teen writes about living at home with the crack addict her mother married

"I sat outside my home and listened to my sister scream for help," wrote Kayla Perez, 21, of Overland Park, who is the author of the first story in a new book, "Welcome to My Neighborhood." It is framed as a children's book, similar to Golden Books, but the stories are true, dire and grim. They're written by teenagers in the Youth Ambassador program, including Perez, who penned her story when she was 17 years old and living under the same roof as a crack addict her mother had married. The book, a pro bono project of the advertising and marketing company VML, will be introduced to Kansas City civic leaders at a dinner Tuesday. The Youth Ambassador program promotes youth development and addresses social and academic challenges for underserved teenagers.

A medical game changer

Dr. Bridget McCandless, president and CEO of the Health Care Foundation, and Gretchen Kunkel, with KC Healthy Kids, talk about trauma-informed care with The Kansas City Star's editorial board. Video by Steve Paul.

