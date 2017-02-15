A congressman saw danger in a town-hall meeting. Police saw it differently

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI Pause

2:15 KC councilwoman says losing airport 'A distinct possibility'

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:26 Royals Daily: Camp opens, bizarre injury follows

5:07 Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

4:27 White House press corps grills Sean Spicer over Flynn resignation