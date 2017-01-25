Melinda Henneberger: Mary Tyler Moore was a spunky inspiration

Before I started my new job the other day, my husband, who doesn’t often burst into song, serenaded me with a few bars from the old “Mary Tyler Moore Show’s” theme song: “Who can turn the world on with her smile?” Because for women in and out of journalism who grew up in the ’70s, starting over in a new place inevitably involves internally tossing your hat into the air just as MTM’s character on that show, Mary Richards, did: “You’re going to make it after all,” she told herself, and us — pointing the way to independence and integrity alongside belly laughs and, of course, that dreaded spunk.
There had never been a TV character like Mary, a single woman starting out in TV news in Minneapolis after a broken engagement. The moral center of her fictional newsroom, she went to jail rather than reveal the identity of a source and insisted on equal pay. A stand-up colleague and unfailingly kind friend, her character was flawed and flummoxed but never sold out, a true professional without sacrificing her humanity.
Moore died on Wednesday at 80, and as a friend said today, when she threw her hat into the sky, she let us know that sky was ours.
Melinda Henneberger, mhenneberger@kcstar.com
Comments