Men's slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, of the United States, celebrates during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
Men's slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, of the United States, celebrates during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Morry Gash AP Photo
Men's slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, of the United States, celebrates during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Morry Gash AP Photo

Weird

Hometown 'changes' name for 1st US gold medalist at Olympics

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 05:06 PM

SILVERTHORNE, Colo.

The hometown of Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard has unofficially upgraded its name in his honor.

A sign welcoming visitors to the Colorado mountain town of Silverthorne was changed over the weekend to "Goldthorne" after the 17-year-old snowboarder captured the United States' first gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The Summit Daily News reports that someone put up a white banner with red letters spelling out "Gold" that covered up "Silver" in the city name sometime Saturday night or Sunday.

Gerard honed his medal-winning routine in his small backyard snowboard park in the town of about 4,100 people, where many travelers stop on their way to nearby ski resorts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: International Space Station Astronauts make pizza in zero gravity

View More Video