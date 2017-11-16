Small town Connecticut election decided by coin toss

Weird

BOLTON, Conn.

An election for the governing board of a small Connecticut town has been decided by a coin toss.

The Journal-Inquirer reports that Republican Michael Eremita on Tuesday kept his seat on Bolton's five-member Board of Selectmen with a coin-toss win over Democratic challenger Kim Miller.

Both received 718 votes in last week's election.

Under the town charter, tied elections can be decided by a special election or a coin toss. Eremita and Miller agreed on the latter because a special election could have cost up to $3,000.

Eremita, Miller, and Town Clerk Elizabeth Waters all flipped coins. Eremita won because he and Waters both tossed tails. Miller came up heads.

Eremita's victory gave the board in the town of about 5,000 residents 10 miles east of Hartford a 3-2 Republican advantage.

